Israeli Defense Minister Warns Islamic Republic That Syria ‘Will Become Your Vietnam’ Following Air Strike on Pro-Iran Militia

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett warned the Islamic Republic on Sunday that Syria “will become your Vietnam” shortly after an air strike on a pro-Iran militia in the war-torn country.

Israel has repeatedly undertaken air strikes against Iranian assets in Syria, sometimes acknowledging responsibility and sometimes not.

According to Israel’s Channel 13, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated that the latest strike destroyed weapons depots used by a pro-Iran militia, killing five of its fighters.

Last month, following a similar strike for which Israel took responsibility, Bennett said, “The rules have changed. Whoever shoots at the State of Israel by day will not sleep at night.”

“Our message to Iranian leaders is simple — you are no longer immune,” he added.

On Sunday, Bennett warned Iran that if it continues to entrench itself in Syria “you will drown and bleed there” and “it will become your Vietnam.”