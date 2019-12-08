Trump Declares American-Israeli Bond ‘Unbreakable,’ Blasts ‘Radical Lawmakers Who Support the BDS Movement’

President Donald Trump declared the American-Israeli alliance “unbreakable” and slammed anti-Israel Democratic lawmakers at a major conference of pro-Israel activists on Saturday night.

At the Israeli American Council’s national conference in Florida, Trump said of the alliance between Israel and the United States, “It’s unbreakable, unbreakable.”

“The Jewish state has never had a better friend in the White House than your president, Donald J. Trump,” he added.

Without mentioning their names, Trump also appeared to hit out at Democratic congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, who support boycotting the Jewish state and have been accused of antisemitism.

“You’ve got to be very careful, make no mistake, radical lawmakers who support the BDS movement are advancing anti-Israel and antisemitic propaganda,” Trump stated.

“My administration strongly opposes this despicable rhetoric, and as long as I am your president, it makes no difference, it is not happening,” he added.

Trump also slammed his predecessor Barack Obama’s administration, saying, “I don’t think they liked Israel too much, I’m sorry. After eight years of which our alliance was undermined and neglected, I am happy to report the United States-Israeli relationship is stronger now than ever before.”

Trump also mentioned his long-gestating “deal of the century” peace plan, which has yet to be unveiled despite several years of anticipation.

“I love deals and I was told the toughest of all deals is peace with Israel and the Palestinians,” the president said. “But if Jared Kushner can’t do it, it can’t be done,” a reference to his adviser and son-in-law who is spearheading the process.

Trump also struck a controversial note, saying, “You have people — Jewish people — and they are great people and they don’t love Israel enough.”

The remark sparked criticism, with some drawing a parallel to a previous statement in which Trump called certain American Jews “disloyal” to Israel.