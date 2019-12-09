Monday, December 9th | 11 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

A Quarter of Israelis Are Poor, Report Says

Biden Campaign Attacks Trump Policy on Saudi Arabia, North Korea

Israeli Website Usability Company WalkMe Raises $90 Million

US House of Representatives Passes Resolution Reaffirming Support for Two-State Solution

Tentative March 2 Date Set for Unprecedented Third Israeli Elections

Rivlin Meets With Lebanese-Born Businessman Who Donated Hitler’s Hat to Yad Vashem

Hamas Chief Arrives in Turkey on First Leg of Foreign Tour

Sanders Campaign Staffer Fired After Report About Antisemitic, Homophobic Tweets

Preemptive Strike Against Iran ‘an Option,’ Says Israeli Foreign Minister

Brown Student Government Accuses Outside Pro-Israel Group of Intimidation

December 9, 2019 10:07 am
0

Palestinians Slam ICC Report That Says Rewarding Terrorists Is a Possible ‘War Crime’

avatar by JNS.org

International Criminal Court

The headquarters of the International Criminal Court. Photo: Hypergio via Wikicommons.

JNS.org – Palestinian officials slammed a report from the International Criminal Court that includes a warning that rewarding terrorists and their families could be a war crime.

Palestinian Authority Foreign Affairs Minister Riad Malki said the report was “based on misleading narratives of a political nature … rather than an objective and accurate description of the relevant facts.”

The United States in March 2018 defunded most of its assistance to the Palestinian Authority for rewarding terrorists and their families, known as “pay to slay.”

Related coverage

December 9, 2019 10:31 am
0

Hamas Chief Arrives in Turkey on First Leg of Foreign Tour

JNS.org - Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Turkey on Sunday as part of the first leg of a foreign...

The Palestinians have sought to use the ICC to prosecute alleged Israeli war crimes.

The report, released on Thursday, included alleged crimes by Israel and the Palestinian Authority under investigation, including Israel’s defense against rioters at its border with Gaza and Palestinian terrorists launching rockets from Gaza into the Jewish state, in addition to using civilians as human shields.

Finally, at the Palestinians’ request, ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda opened in 2015 a preliminary probe into possible international law violations, following the 2014 war between Hamas and Israel.

Bensouda believes that “it is time to take the necessary steps to bring the preliminary examination to a conclusion,” stated the report.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.