Monday, December 9th | 11 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Police Release Images of Suspects Who Beat Rabbi in London, Yelled ‘Kill the Jews’

Palestinians Slam ICC Report That Says Rewarding Terrorists Is a Possible ‘War Crime’

US Foreign Policy Threats to Israel’s National Security: Strategic Imperatives for Jerusalem

The WhatsApp Crisis: Cracks in Iran’s Soft Power Strategy

With Friends Like Turkey’s Erdogan, Trump’s America Won’t Need Enemies

A UK Paper and ‘The Trouble With Jews Today’

Macron’s Unsettling Words: ‘Until Our Dead Can Sleep in Peace’

Don’t Let Bernie Sanders Get Away with Redefining ‘Pro-Israel’

Japan Visit by Rouhani Under Consideration, as Tokyo Seeks to Resolve US-Iran Nuclear Impasse

Israeli Defense Minister Warns Islamic Republic That Syria ‘Will Become Your Vietnam’ Following Air Strike on Pro-Iran Militia

December 9, 2019 10:19 am
0

Police Release Images of Suspects Who Beat Rabbi in London, Yelled ‘Kill the Jews’

avatar by JNS.org

CCTV images of the suspects behind an antisemitic attack in north London on Nov. 29, 2019. Photo: London Metropolitan Police.

JNS.org – Authorities on Wednesday released CCTV images of two suspects who allegedly shouted “kill the Jews” before punching a rabbi last week in an antisemitic attack in north London.

The attackers also yelled “f–k Jew, dirty Jew” before assaulting the victim on Nov. 29 in the predominantly Jewish area of Stamford Hill, according to the neighborhood watch group Shomrim. The suspects were described as young, slim, black men who wore hooded tops; one wore gray pants and white sneakers.

The rabbi, 54, was reportedly visiting Britain from Israel for a family wedding.

Shomrim said the victim, who is a judge in a Judaic court, was left “collapsed on the pavement, bleeding and dazed where he lay for several minutes” following the attack. Rabbi Herschel Gluck, who works with Shomrim, said he was left “bruised and traumatized.”

Related coverage

December 9, 2019 6:24 am
0

Japan Visit by Rouhani Under Consideration, as Tokyo Seeks to Resolve US-Iran Nuclear Impasse

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that Tokyo is in discussions about a visit to Japan by Iranian President...

The victim has since left the country, but relayed to police a full account of the incident and is helping in their investigation, according to Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent Adam Ghaboos.

“While we carry out a number of inquiries, we are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two males we would like to speak to in connection with this incident. Anyone who believes they witnessed the incident or has further information on the identity of the males’ pictures should call 07500 850625 quoting CAD 6332/30Nov,” said Ghaboos.

He added that “we are particularly keen to speak to a female who was at the scene, wearing a white jacket with a shopping trolley, to contact us. Her account of events will form a key part of our inquiries.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.