Monday, December 9th | 11 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Ready for Full Prisoner Swap, ‘Ball Is in the US’ Court,’ Zarif Says

A Quarter of Israelis Are Poor, Report Says

Biden Campaign Attacks Trump Policy on Saudi Arabia, North Korea

Israeli Website Usability Company WalkMe Raises $90 Million

US House of Representatives Passes Resolution Reaffirming Support for Two-State Solution

Tentative March 2 Date Set for Unprecedented Third Israeli Elections

Rivlin Meets With Lebanese-Born Businessman Who Donated Hitler’s Hat to Yad Vashem

Hamas Chief Arrives in Turkey on First Leg of Foreign Tour

Sanders Campaign Staffer Fired After Report About Antisemitic, Homophobic Tweets

Preemptive Strike Against Iran ‘an Option,’ Says Israeli Foreign Minister

December 9, 2019 10:37 am
0

Rivlin Meets With Lebanese-Born Businessman Who Donated Hitler’s Hat to Yad Vashem

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Abdallah Chatila, a Christian-Lebanese Swiss businessman, speaks during a press conference at the Keren Hayesod headquarters in Jerusalem, on Dec. 8, 2019. Photo: Hadas Parush/Flash90.

JNS.org – Israeli President Reuven Rivlin met on Sunday with Abdallah Chatila, a Lebanese-born Swiss businessman who purchased Adolf Hitler’s hat and other Nazi memorabilia at a recent auction and donated them to Yad Vashem.

Chatila purchased the items, including Hitler’s top hat and a cocktail dress worn by his lover Eva Braun, two weeks ago.

“Your donation is of great importance at this time, when people are trying to deny historical truth. These artifacts, which you are generously making available to Yad Vashem, will help convey the legacy of the Holocaust to the next generation who will not meet survivors,” said Rivlin.

“What you did was seemingly so simple, but this act of grace shows the whole world how to fight the glorification of hatred and incitement against other people. It was a truly human act. I know you have been thanked many times, but it was important for me to say it loud and clear here at Beit Hanassi [the President’s Residence] in Jerusalem: We appreciate it and thank you for it very much.”

Related coverage

December 9, 2019 11:03 am
0

A Quarter of Israelis Are Poor, Report Says

CTech - Over the past 12 months, Israel has seen an increase in nutritional insecurity and hunger, according to a...

Keren Hayesod World Chairman Sam Grundwerg and Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev were also on hand to show their appreciation.

Chatila told Rivlin that when he heard the artifacts were for sale, his initial thought was to buy and destroy them.

“Then I thought, I have no right to decide what to do with the items and am so glad they are now at Yad Vashem. I feel a shiver when I understand how important this is for the Jewish people,” he said, “but I think there is a wider message for the whole world—that ‘never again’ is not a meaningless slogan. Through acts such as this, we can ensure that these things never happen again.”

Shalev echoed Rivlin’s gratitude and said, “What you did as a spontaneous act ensures that these artifacts do not end up in the wrong hands. You stopped that, and brought them to the place where history is told and where the next generation is educated. Thank you very much.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.