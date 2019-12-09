Monday, December 9th | 11 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Hamas Chief Arrives in Turkey on First Leg of Foreign Tour

Sanders Campaign Staffer Fired After Report About Antisemitic, Homophobic Tweets

Preemptive Strike Against Iran ‘an Option,’ Says Israeli Foreign Minister

Brown Student Government Accuses Outside Pro-Israel Group of Intimidation

Police Release Images of Suspects Who Beat Rabbi in London, Yelled ‘Kill the Jews’

Palestinians Slam ICC Report That Says Rewarding Terrorists Is a Possible ‘War Crime’

US Foreign Policy Threats to Israel’s National Security: Strategic Imperatives for Jerusalem

The WhatsApp Crisis: Cracks in Iran’s Soft Power Strategy

With Friends Like Turkey’s Erdogan, Trump’s America Won’t Need Enemies

A UK Paper and ‘The Trouble With Jews Today’

December 9, 2019 10:29 am
0

Sanders Campaign Staffer Fired After Report About Antisemitic, Homophobic Tweets

avatar by JNS.org

US presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally at Brooklyn College in New York, US, March 2, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly.

JNS.org – The Democratic presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has parted ways with a  staffer following a report about his past antisemitic and homophobic Twitter posts.

The Washington Free Beacon reported on Thursday, the day after Darius Khalil Gordon announced he joined the campaign as deputy director of constituency organizing, that he posted tweets in 2010 that included, “Working hard so one day I can make that Jew Money,” and in 2011, “I got a black mans [sic] body, white mans [sic] power, jew man money, and [sic] an Asian man life span.”

In October 2018, Gordon tweeted in support of American BDS activist Lara Alqasem, who was allowed to enter Israel after initially denied entry due to her support for the anti-Israel movement.

“This is my homie Lara, who just graduated from University of Florida. Please help her from being detained in Israel, for leading Palestinian-led boycotts,” he tweeted, including the hashtags “#FreeLara” and “#FreePalestine.”

Related coverage

December 9, 2019 10:23 am
0

Brown Student Government Accuses Outside Pro-Israel Group of Intimidation

JNS.org - The student government at Brown University voted on Wednesday to affirm “the autonomy and privacy of University representatives”...

Homophobic tweets included equating Pittsburgh Steelers fans to “Fags.”

Gordon’s Twitter account has since been deleted.

The Sanders campaign told CNN that Gordon is no longer on board.

Nonetheless, Sanders’s campaign includes antisemitic supporters such as Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), as well as former Women’s March leader Linda Sarsour, who has been associated with anti-Israel rhetoric and Nation of Islam head Louis Farrakhan.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.