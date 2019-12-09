Sanders Campaign Staffer Fired After Report About Antisemitic, Homophobic Tweets

JNS.org – The Democratic presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has parted ways with a staffer following a report about his past antisemitic and homophobic Twitter posts.

The Washington Free Beacon reported on Thursday, the day after Darius Khalil Gordon announced he joined the campaign as deputy director of constituency organizing, that he posted tweets in 2010 that included, “Working hard so one day I can make that Jew Money,” and in 2011, “I got a black mans [sic] body, white mans [sic] power, jew man money, and [sic] an Asian man life span.”

In October 2018, Gordon tweeted in support of American BDS activist Lara Alqasem, who was allowed to enter Israel after initially denied entry due to her support for the anti-Israel movement.

“This is my homie Lara, who just graduated from University of Florida. Please help her from being detained in Israel, for leading Palestinian-led boycotts,” he tweeted, including the hashtags “#FreeLara” and “#FreePalestine.”

Homophobic tweets included equating Pittsburgh Steelers fans to “Fags.”

Gordon’s Twitter account has since been deleted.

The Sanders campaign told CNN that Gordon is no longer on board.

Nonetheless, Sanders’s campaign includes antisemitic supporters such as Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), as well as former Women’s March leader Linda Sarsour, who has been associated with anti-Israel rhetoric and Nation of Islam head Louis Farrakhan.