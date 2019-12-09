Tentative March 2 Date Set for Unprecedented Third Israeli Elections

JNS.org – The Likud and Blue and White Parties have agreed that barring a last-minute breakthrough by Dec. 11, Israel will go to its third elections of 2019 on March 2, 2020.

The proposed election date must still pass three Knesset plenary readings, although with the support of Likud and Blue and White it already has the parliamentary majority necessary to push it through.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein said on Monday that all three votes would be scheduled for Wednesday, The Times of Israel reported.

“Even when it seems that there is no chance of preventing these costly and unnecessary elections, we will not begin this legislative process before Wednesday, to allow the party leaders to come to their senses in the eleventh hour, a moment before it’s too late,” said Edelstein.

If no last-minute solution is found, the Knesset is expected to dissolve on Wednesday night, after which an unprecedented third round of national elections will be called.

While Israeli elections have historically been held on Tuesdays, this year’s March calendar contains various conflicts, anniversaries and celebrations which make that day inconvenient.