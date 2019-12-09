Monday, December 9th | 12 Kislev 5780

December 9, 2019 4:58 pm
Top US Jewish Group Welcomes New Sanctions on Iran-Backed Militia Leaders, Calls for Further Pressure on Tehran Regime

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Demonstrators run from tear gas thrown by Iraqi security forces during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Nov. 12, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Thaier al-Sudani.

A top US Jewish group praised on Monday a new set of sanctions slapped by the Trump administration on leaders of Iran-backed militias over their alleged roles in the recent killings of anti-government protesters in Iraq.

“We welcome the US sanctions targeting leaders of Iranian proxy militias which slaughtered dozens of innocent Iraqis engaged in peaceful protests last week,” Arthur Stark, chairman, and Malcolm Hoenlein, executive vice chairman and CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, said in a statement. “The Iraqi people are fed up with Iran’s increasing role in Iraq’s affairs, as evidenced by the ongoing demonstrations against Iranian influence which started in October.”

“The ayatollah’s quest for dominance in the Middle East has resulted in protests from Beirut to Baghdad, as well as widespread demonstrations by the Iranian people who reject the regime’s hegemonic goals being put before the wellbeing of the citizens under its control,” they added. “The Iraqi people do not want to see Iran use their country as a staging ground for attacks against the US, Israel, or Saudi Arabia. They know the potential price that will be paid by their country for Iran’s aggression.”

“We hope to see more countries increase sanctions and pressure on Iran as it continues to brutally repress those who stand up to its spreading regional aggression,” Stark and Hoenlein concluded.

More than 400 people have died in the unrest in Iraq over the past two months.

