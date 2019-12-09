Monday, December 9th | 12 Kislev 5780

December 9, 2019 3:54 pm
0

UK Jewish Students Protesting Corbyn Targeted With Antisemitic Vitriol by Labour Backers

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

British Jewish students protest a visit to Bristol by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photo: Twitter screenshot.

British Jewish students who protested a visit by Jeremy Corbyn to the city of Bristol on Monday ahead of the general elections later this week were targeted with antisemitic vitriol by supporters of the Labour leader.

According to Twitter user Hannah Rose, who posted video of the incident, backers of Corbyn — who is considered antisemitic by the majority of British Jews — shouted, “From Kashmir to Palestine, occupation is a crime.”

Rose noted that the students were carrying no signs or other paraphernalia related to Israel and their protest was solely on the issue of antisemitism, meaning the Corbyn supporters were declaring non-Israeli Jews responsible for Israeli policy.

This meets the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism, which includes, “Holding Jews collectively responsible for actions of the State of Israel.”

Another video showed a man wearing Labour paraphernalia shouting at the Jewish protesters about the “killing of Palestinian people” and calling a female protester a “disgrace.”

Rose stated that the man was later questioned by the police.

