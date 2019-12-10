New Satellite Photos Show Iran Constructing Secret Tunnel Under Syria-Iraq Border

An Israeli satellite intelligence company has revealed that Iran is building a secret underground tunnel beneath the Syria-Iraq border.

In a Twitter thread posted on Tuesday, ImageSat International released an image taken on Dec. 4 that it said showed that following a September air strike on the Imam Ali military base in Albukamal, Syria, Iran began accelerated construction on a tunnel approximately 4-5 meters in width and of an unknown length.

The company stated that the tunnel was big enough for trucks and other large vehicles, and “might be utilized to securely store weapon systems, possibly advanced, for protecting them from air strikes.”

The image shows the tunnel entrance and the piles of dirt excavated during construction. Work had already begun by Oct. 18, only a month after the air strike. The strike was widely attributed to Israel, which has pledged to prevent Iranian entrenchment in Syria.

Imam Ali has been connected to Iran’s Quds Force, which runs Iran’s international military and terrorist operations.

“Completing the development of the Iranian border crossing and the military base may allow Iran to transfer equipment, weapons, and personnel from Iraq via its new controlled border crossing, and to the fortified storehouses in the new base through the axis that connects them,” ImageSat said.