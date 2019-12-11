‘This Isn’t Normal,’ Israeli PM Netanyahu Assures Victim of Antisemitic Attack on Paris Metro

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has phoned the Israeli victim of an antisemitic attack on the Paris Metro on Monday night to wish him a speedy recovery.

The Israeli student, named as B. Yogev, was brutally beaten up on the Paris subway by a man who overheard him speaking in Hebrew on his cellphone. He was knocked to the floor of the subway carriage, and was left with concussion and a broken nose.

The assailant, his traveling companion and other passengers who reportedly rounded on B. Yogev in the moments before the assault have not been apprehended.

During their phone call, B. Yogev told Netanyahu from his hospital bed that the police officers around him had been surprised by the arrival of a call from a prime minister.

“The officers don’t understand why a prime minister and member of parliament are calling me,” Yogev said. “To them this is a normal occurrence.”

Netanyahu responded, “It’s not a normal occurrence — and we’re not prepared to accept it.”

The Israeli leader urged the student, said to be in his early 30s, to concentrate on recovering both physically and mentally from his ordeal.

Monday’s attack on Yogev came less than a week after French lawmakers voted in favor of a furiously-debated parliamentary resolution that recognized anti-Zionism as a manifestation of antisemitism.