Wednesday, December 11th | 13 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Shofar Used by Legendary Kabbalist Sage Baba Sali Goes on Sale for $30,000

UK PM Johnson Heads for Brexit Election Win in Tightening Race

US Jewish Groups Mourn Victims of Attack on Jersey City Kosher Supermarket, Decry Continued Rise in Antisemitism

Shocking Surveillance Footage Shows Moment Antisemitic Shooters Opened Fire at New Jersey Kosher Supermarket

Pro-Israel Event in Madrid Disrupted by Violent BDS Activists

US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran Over Weapons Proliferation

There Are No Magic Solutions in Cyber, Says Head of Cisco Israel

Israeli Researchers Develop Universal Flu Vaccine

‘This Isn’t Normal,’ Israeli PM Netanyahu Assures Victim of Antisemitic Attack on Paris Metro

‘The Lions’ Den’: A Crucial Examination of Zionism and the Left That Falls Short

December 11, 2019 12:34 pm
0

‘This Isn’t Normal,’ Israeli PM Netanyahu Assures Victim of Antisemitic Attack on Paris Metro

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli student B. Yogev was beaten up on the Paris Metro by an ‘anti-Zionist, antisemitic’ assailant. Photo: Meyer Habib Twitter feed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has phoned the Israeli victim of an antisemitic attack on the Paris Metro on Monday night to wish him a speedy recovery.

The Israeli student, named as B. Yogev, was brutally beaten up on the Paris subway by a man who overheard him speaking in Hebrew on his cellphone. He was knocked to the floor of the subway carriage, and was left with concussion and a broken nose.

The assailant, his traveling companion and other passengers who reportedly rounded on B. Yogev in the moments before the assault have not been apprehended.

During their phone call, B. Yogev told Netanyahu from his hospital bed that the police officers around him had been surprised by the arrival of a call from a prime minister.

Related coverage

December 11, 2019 3:58 pm
0

UK PM Johnson Heads for Brexit Election Win in Tightening Race

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on course to win Thursday's election though the race has tightened markedly and he...

“The officers don’t understand why a prime minister and member of parliament are calling me,” Yogev said. “To them this is a normal occurrence.”

Netanyahu responded, “It’s not a normal occurrence — and  we’re not prepared to accept it.”

The Israeli leader urged the student, said to be in his early 30s, to concentrate on recovering both physically and mentally from his ordeal.

Monday’s attack on Yogev came less than a week after French lawmakers voted in favor of a furiously-debated parliamentary resolution that recognized anti-Zionism as a manifestation of antisemitism.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.