Thursday, December 12th | 14 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Senate Committee Approves Turkey Sanctions Bill

Iran-Backed Attacks in Iraq Risk Uncontrollable Escalation, US Official Says

DuPont Acquires Israeli Desalination Company Desalitech

Investment Bank Stifel Financial Opens First Branch in Israel

American Jews to Vote for 38th World Zionist Congress in 2020

Heated Debate Highlights Partisan Divide on Combating Antisemitism

‘We’re Fighting So That Everyone Can Come Back, Including Jews’

Reeling Jewish Community Launches Fund for Jersey City Kosher Market Victims

New Trailer Released for Next Season of ‘Fauda’ Set in Gaza

Albanian Premier Praises Israeli Engineers’ Help After Deadly Earthquake

December 12, 2019 10:41 am
0

House Passes Measure Giving $500 Million in Aid to Israel; Sanctions Iran and Assad

avatar by JNS.org

The US Capitol Building. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The US House of Representatives passed the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on Thursday, which includes $500 million in security assistance to Israel, in addition to sanctioning President Bashar Assad’s regime in Syria, and its allies Iran and Russia.

The $738 billion measure will head to the US Senate.

US President Donald Trump is expected to sign it; a subsequent appropriations bill will be needed to fund it.

The US assistance authorizes cooperation with Israel on counter-tunnel and counter-aerial capabilities, and $500 million for developing and procuring the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow weapon systems.

Related coverage

December 12, 2019 12:38 pm
0

US Senate Committee Approves Turkey Sanctions Bill

A US Senate committee backed legislation on Wednesday to impose sanctions on Turkey after its offensive in Syria and purchase...

On sanctioning actors in the Syrian civil war, “The Syrian people have waited too long for relief from Assad’s brutality. This legislation that we’ve been trying to get across the finish line for years could provide some measure of that relief,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) told The Washington Post.

“The world’s collective failure to act over eight years of violence is a black mark on history,” said Engel. ”Nothing can undo the suffering and loss of hundreds of thousands of lives, but we need to do all we can to make it right.”

The NDAA also still prohibits the transfer of the F-35 fighter jet to Turkey for purchasing earlier this year the Russian S-400 missile-defense system.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.