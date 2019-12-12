New Trailer Released for Next Season of ‘Fauda’ Set in Gaza

JNS.org – A trailer for the third season of the hit Israeli TV series “Fauda” was released on Sunday.

While the show’s last two seasons took place primarily in the West Bank, the third season, which was partly filmed in the Israeli-Arab town of Jisr az-Zarqa, north of Caesarea, takes place in the Gaza Strip.

It’s described in the trailer as “the most dangerous place in the Middle East.”

The clip is packed with explosions and gunfire, and reveals that the new season will also examine the Gaza tunnels built by Hamas terrorists.

The new season of “Fauda” will begin airing on Israel’s YES Action cable network on Dec. 26 at 10 pm though will not begin streaming on Netflix until sometime in 2020, reported The Jerusalem Post.

In an interview earlier this year, the show’s co-writer, Avi Issacharoff, said that he visited Gaza as part of an Israel Defense Forces’ media delegation in 2014, and directly saw how civilians were impacted by the tunnels and terrorists.

Issacharoff has not revealed much about the third season, but said viewers can expect some surprises, a new structure and new characters, including Palestinian ones.

He said, “What we’re trying to do is more or less to keep the sense of ‘Fauda’ … but to do it in a different way, to change something, not to continue with the same characters, to break the rhythm a little.”