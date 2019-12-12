Thursday, December 12th | 14 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New Trailer Released for Next Season of ‘Fauda’ Set in Gaza

Albanian Premier Praises Israeli Engineers’ Help After Deadly Earthquake

House Passes Measure Giving $500 Million in Aid to Israel; Sanctions Iran and Assad

Israeli Startups Raise Around $900 Million in November

Thousands Rally in Milan Around Holocaust Survivor Following Antisemitic Threats

Report: Former Trump Campaign Aides in Israel to Meet Netanyahu

The European Union Is Promoting Palestinian Child Abuse

Still Looking for the Lost Tribes of Israel

Could Jordan’s Economic Crisis Solve the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict?

Why Iran Should Expect More Social Unrest

December 12, 2019 10:54 am
0

New Trailer Released for Next Season of ‘Fauda’ Set in Gaza

avatar by JNS.org

Actors and filming crew members work on the set of Israeli television series “Fauda” in Tel Aviv, Israel May 30, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen.

JNS.org – A trailer for the third season of the hit Israeli TV series “Fauda” was released on Sunday.

While the show’s last two seasons took place primarily in the West Bank, the third season, which was partly filmed in the Israeli-Arab town of Jisr az-Zarqa, north of Caesarea, takes place in the Gaza Strip.

It’s described in the trailer as “the most dangerous place in the Middle East.”

The clip is packed with explosions and gunfire, and reveals that the new season will also examine the Gaza tunnels built by Hamas terrorists.

Related coverage

December 10, 2019 10:42 am
0

Patriots Wide Receiver Julian Edelman Wears Custom Cleats to Support Israeli Baseball

JNS.org - New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman wore customized cleats on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs to...

The new season of “Fauda” will begin airing on Israel’s YES Action cable network on Dec. 26 at 10 pm though will not begin streaming on Netflix until sometime in 2020, reported The Jerusalem Post.

In an interview earlier this year, the show’s co-writer, Avi Issacharoff, said that he visited Gaza as part of an Israel Defense Forces’ media delegation in 2014, and directly saw how civilians were impacted by the tunnels and terrorists.

Issacharoff has not revealed much about the third season, but said viewers can expect some surprises, a new structure and new characters, including Palestinian ones.

He said, “What we’re trying to do is more or less to keep the sense of ‘Fauda’ … but to do it in a different way, to change something, not to continue with the same characters, to break the rhythm a little.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.