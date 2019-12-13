Ignoring Rest of World, UN General Assembly Approves Eight Anti-Israel Resolutions

The UN General Assembly on Friday approved eight anti-Israel resolutions that were adopted last month by its Decolonization Committee, in a session that focused exclusively on the Jewish state’s alleged violations of humanitarian law while ignoring the rest of the world.

The texts condemned Israel for “repressive measures” against Syrian citizens in the Golan Heights, and renewed the mandates of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) — the Palestinian refugee agency currently mired in a corruption scandal — and the UN’s “special committee to investigate Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people and other Arabs of the Occupied Territories,” a body first created in 1968.

A prominent human rights watchdog on Friday labeled the fixation with Israel at the proceedings of the General Assembly’s Fourth Committee “surreal.”

“Last month, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group assaulted Israeli civilians with a barrage of 400 rockets — while the UN’s General Assembly and Human Rights Council stayed silent,” Hillel Neuer — executive director of Geneva-based UN Watch — declared in a statement on Friday.

“The world body now adds insult to injury by adopting eight lopsided condemnations, whose only purpose is to demonize the Jewish state,” Neuer asserted.

Neuer highlighted the fact that one of the resolutions — condemning Israel for so-called “repressive measures” against Syrian citizens in the Golan Heights — was drafted and co-sponsored by the Iranian-backed regime of President Bashar Assad in Damascus.

“It’s astonishing,” Neuer said. “After the Syrian regime has killed half a million of its own people, how can the UN call for more people to be handed over to Assad’s rule?”