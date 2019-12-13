US Senate Passes Resolution Recognizing 1915 Armenian Genocide

JNS.org – The US Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Thursday recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

The 1915 Turkish massacre took the lives of 1.5 million Armenians.

The resolution had previously been blocked by Republican senators, reportedly at the request of the Trump administration.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was one who objected, saying senators shouldn’t “sugarcoat history or try to rewrite it.” He added that he was against the resolution “not because of the past, but because of the future.”

The administration has attempted to maintain good relations with Turkey, which will likely object to the resolution’s passage.

The House passed its own resolution in October.