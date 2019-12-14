Saturday, December 14th | 16 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Malaysian PM: US Sanctions on Iran Violate International Law

US Sent Troops to Saudi Arabia on Defensive Basis: Mnuchin

‘I Will Repay Your Trust,’ UK PM Johnson Tells Ex-Labour Voters on Trip to North

In Face of US Opposition, UN Renews Scandal-Ridden Palestinian Refugee Aid Agency

Egypt’s Strongman Extends Crackdown to a New Foe – Soap Operas

Golf: Saudi Arabia to Host First-Ever Women’s Tournament in March 2020

Inside the UAE’s Lobbying Efforts to Lift European Weapons-Export Bans

Israeli Tech Company Aims to Protect Vehicles From Hackers

‘Miracle’ Door That Prevented Yom Kippur Massacre at German Synagogue to Become Work of Art

House Panel Approves Charges, Trump on Brink of Impeachment

December 14, 2019 1:19 pm
0

Malaysian PM: US Sanctions on Iran Violate International Law

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in an interview with the BBC, October 2, 2018. Photo: YouTube screenshot.

The American sanctions imposed on Iran violate the United Nations charter and international law, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad told a conference in Qatar on Saturday.

”Malaysia does not support the reimposition of the unilateral sanctions by the US against Iran,” he told the Doha Forum, also attended by Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Malaysia and other countries have lost a ”a big market” because of the sanctions on Iran, he said.

”Such sanctions clearly violate the United Nations charter and international law; sanctions can only be applied by the United Nations in accordance with the charter,” he added.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.