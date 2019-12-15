Sunday, December 15th | 17 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

A Silicon Chip Developed in Israel Powers Cisco’s New Router Series

Through Hell or High Water: Five Startups Aiming to Save the Planet by Saving Water

Security Forces Fire Tear Gas, Dozens Wounded in Beirut Protest

Italian City Evacuates 54,000 People to Defuse World War II Bomb

Israeli Leaders Point Fingers at One Another for Taking Country to Third Round of Elections

Israel Defense Ministry: 57,277 IDF Veterans Recognized as Disabled

Gantz Will ‘Consider’ Pardoning Netanyahu If He Quits Politics

Flags to Fly Half-Mast for Week in Jersey City for Victims

Quentin Tarantino to Attend Jerusalem Screening of Documentary About His Films

UN Unable to Confirm That Iranian Weapons Were Used in Saudi Oil Attack

December 15, 2019 11:11 am
0

Israel Defense Ministry: 57,277 IDF Veterans Recognized as Disabled

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli soldiers seen during a raid in the West Bank on March 17, 2019. Photo: Flash90.

JNS.org – Israel’s Defense Ministry published data on Sunday revealing that it recognizes 57,277 disabled Israel Defense Forces veterans, including those with physical and mental disabilities. The data was released in honor of the 5th annual Day of Appreciation for those wounded in Israel’s wars and terrorist attacks.

The number includes 5,000 veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) related to their service. According to the ministry, much focus has been placed in recent years on treating and reintegrating PTSD victims back into the workforce.

According to the published data, 591 of those being treated by the ministry’s rehabilitation department are considered “highly disabled” and 817 were wounded during Israel’s “Operation Protective Edge” in 2014. Of those injured during “Protective Edge,” 516 have a disability rate of 20 percent or higher, making them eligible for individual, spousal and/or family psychological therapy.

For each patient, the department provides specialists and a social worker “in order to provide him with a comprehensive medical, social, employment and profit-related response.”

Related coverage

December 15, 2019 1:27 pm
0

A Silicon Chip Developed in Israel Powers Cisco’s New Router Series

CTech - A silicon chip developed in Israel is powering Cisco’s new router series, designed to support the next generation...

According to Defense Ministry Deputy Director General Hezi Mishta, who is also head of the ministry’s rehabilitation department, the Day of Appreciation was instituted four years ago to “pay tribute to those who paid a heavy price for state security.”

“The rehabilitation division cherishes disabled IDF veterans every day and works to provide them with the best medical care, to give them the full rights granted by the law and to help reintegrate them to society, school and the workforce. This is our mission,” he said.

In addition to the Day of Appreciation for wounded IDF veterans, the ministry’s rehabilitation department collaborates with academia to publish and promote research about therapeutic treatments for PTSD.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.