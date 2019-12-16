Van Used by Shooters Found as FBI Continues Investigation Into Jersey City Kosher Market Atrocity

The FBI has recovered the white van authorities believe the two suspects in last week’s deadly gun attack on a kosher market in Jersey City were living in after getting evicted from their apartment.

The van was recovered Saturday morning in Orange, New Jersey, and the FBI was examining it on Monday for any evidence.

Law enforcement officials said the white 2001 Ford van belonged to David Anderson, 47, who carried out the shooting with his partner, Francine Graham, 50. It was found parked in a small lot at a Firestone on Central Avenue.

The FBI was also searching a number of locations on Monday that have been linked to the shooters, local media outlets reported. Agents are also asking for public help.

Related coverage Anti-Zionist Students at UC Berkeley Condemned for Display Showcasing Palestinian Hijacker, Bombers An anti-Zionist student group at the University of California, Berkeley is facing criticism for displaying photos of Palestinian women who...

“The FBI continues to conduct law enforcement operations and interviews to learn all we can about the tragedy that traumatized our community,” Special Agent in Charge Gregory Ehrie said in a statement. “Anyone with knowledge of the two shooters, who had contact with them, employed them, worked for them, or has information about them, is strongly encouraged to assist us by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI and speaking with us, directly. The community needs to know that we continue to follow all leads in this investigation and will leave no stone unturned to find the facts connected with this case.”

Meanwhile, a New Jersey man whose phone number was found in the back pocket of one of the perpetrators of last week’s fatal shootings at a kosher market in Jersey City appeared in court Monday to face a weapons charge unrelated to the attack.

Police said 35-year-old Ahmed A-Hady of Keyport, NJ, was found in possession of ten illegal guns and 400 rounds of ammunition.

A-Hady, the son of a pawnshop owner, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and will be held overnight pending a bail hearing on Tuesday. There were arguments on bail and no agreement in court on Monday.

After the shootout, a note was found in Anderson’s pocket containing a telephone number and a Keyport address, according to authorities.

The number belonged to A-Hady, and the address was for a storefront for a pawn shop, officials said. Records indicated that A-Hady had bought two handguns in 2007 before being convicted of a felony in 2012 that made him ineligible to own firearms.

When authorities went to the pawnshop and interviewed A-Hady, he acknowledged still owning the weapons but denied that they were on the premises.