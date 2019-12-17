Tuesday, December 17th | 19 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US State Department Task Force Meets on Countering Hezbollah Activities

Belgian Politicians Are ‘Unfortunately’ Indifferent to Rising Antisemitism, Israeli Envoy in Brussels Declares

With Regulatory Approval at Hand, Streaming of Natural Gas From Israel to Egypt Will Begin in Two Weeks

Intel Has AI on Its Sights and Israel’s Habana Labs Can Help It Hit the Mark

Top UK Jewish Group Demands Action on Antisemitic Conduct of Five Newly-Elected MPs

New Report Exposes How BDS Movement Uses Veil of Social Justice to Spread Jew-Hatred

Forbes Names Tel Aviv 2nd-Best City to Visit in 2020

Stephen Harper Nominated to Have a Jerusalem Street Named After Him

‘Don’t Be Afraid to Fight Back’: Israeli Student Lihi Aharon Stands Up to Antisemitic Assailant on New York Subway

Ben & Jerry’s Contemplates New Flavor Inspired by Third Israeli Election

December 17, 2019 10:59 am
0

Forbes Names Tel Aviv 2nd-Best City to Visit in 2020

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Israelis enjoy themselves at the beach in Tel Aviv, April 9, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Corinna Kern.

JNS.org – Between its sandy beaches and vast array of culinary delights, Tel Avivians already know that they live in one of the best cities in the world. Now, however, it’s official: Last week Forbes named Israel’s White City the second-hottest world destination.

Tel Aviv, which follows Los Angeles in Forbes’ list of top cities to visit in the coming year, is described as “ancient history” meets “modern living … along Israel’s Mediterranean coast.”

The magazine gave a shout-out to Jaffa’s Setai hotel, a luxury hotel that started out as an Ottoman-era police station, for those really looking for the old-meets-new experience that the city embodies.

The article also cited Tel Aviv’s unique, UNESCO-recognized Bauhaus architecture as a reason to visit.

Related coverage

December 17, 2019 12:36 pm
0

With Regulatory Approval at Hand, Streaming of Natural Gas From Israel to Egypt Will Begin in Two Weeks

CTech - Israel's Minister of Energy Yuval Steinitz has signed the final approvals required for the commercial streaming of natural...

Israeli Foreign Ministry Director General Yuval Rotem welcomed Forbes’ praise of the city, saying: “We invite everyone to visit this incredible city and our beautiful country this coming year!”

This is isn’t the first time Forbes has encouraged readers to visit Tel Aviv. Just last May, it ran an article listing the top five reasons to visit the city.

Other destinations to grace the list were Macau, Nashville and Okinawa.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.