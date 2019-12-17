Tuesday, December 17th | 19 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US State Department Task Force Meets on Countering Hezbollah Activities

Belgian Politicians Are ‘Unfortunately’ Indifferent to Rising Antisemitism, Israeli Envoy in Brussels Declares

With Regulatory Approval at Hand, Streaming of Natural Gas From Israel to Egypt Will Begin in Two Weeks

Intel Has AI on Its Sights and Israel’s Habana Labs Can Help It Hit the Mark

Top UK Jewish Group Demands Action on Antisemitic Conduct of Five Newly-Elected MPs

New Report Exposes How BDS Movement Uses Veil of Social Justice to Spread Jew-Hatred

Forbes Names Tel Aviv 2nd-Best City to Visit in 2020

Stephen Harper Nominated to Have a Jerusalem Street Named After Him

‘Don’t Be Afraid to Fight Back’: Israeli Student Lihi Aharon Stands Up to Antisemitic Assailant on New York Subway

Ben & Jerry’s Contemplates New Flavor Inspired by Third Israeli Election

December 17, 2019 10:28 am
0

UNESCO Removes Belgium Carnival With Antisemitic Float From Heritage List

avatar by JNS.org

A view of a parade float at the Carnival of Aalst in March 2019, featuring two Orthodox Jewish caricatures that were widely condemned as anti-Semitic. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – UNESCO withdrew on Friday an annual carnival in the Belgian city of Aalst from the organization’s List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity over repeated charges of antisemitism.

UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage said during a meeting in Bogotá, Columbia, that it would remove the Aalst carnival “over recurring repetition of racist and antisemitic representations.”

In March, the carnival included a float that featured caricatures of large-nosed religious Jews standing next to bags of money, with one carrying a rat on its shoulder.

The float was widely condemned by major European Jewish groups, Belgium’s Jewish community and the country’s UNIA watchdog on racism.

Related coverage

December 17, 2019 1:38 pm
0

US State Department Task Force Meets on Countering Hezbollah Activities

The State Department task force on thwarting the activities of the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah met in the Netherlands on...

Arthur Stark, chairman, and Malcolm Hoenlein, executive vice chairman/CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, issued the following statement: “The unabashed and reprehensible Jew-hatred that has been displayed at this carnival, including shocking representations of age-old antisemitic tropes, is particularly odious in a climate of rising antisemitism worldwide. Such an egregious exhibition of hate cannot possibly be considered ‘cultural heritage,’ and we appreciate UNESCO’s recognition of this fact.”

Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz said in a statement that he welcomes UNESCO’s “moral and principled decision.”

“In the 21st century, during a time when antisemitism is once again rearing its ugly head, there cannot be any tolerance for this ugly phenomenon,” he said. “We expect the Belgian government to come out clearly and concisely against the inclusion of antisemitic displays in the carnival. The scourge of antisemitism threatens not only the Jewish people, but every society and country in which it exists. The world must come together in the fight against it.”

Ahead of UNESCO’s decision, Mayor of Aalst Christoph D’Haese renounced his city’s place on the heritage list in order to keep the carnival. He said city officials were tired of complaints that the event was antisemitic and added, “We are neither antisemitic nor racist. Aalst will always remain the capital of mockery and satire.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.