December 17, 2019 12:36 pm
With Regulatory Approval at Hand, Streaming of Natural Gas From Israel to Egypt Will Begin in Two Weeks

avatar by Lior Gutman / CTech

Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz speaks, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looking on, at the inauguration event of the newly-arrived foundation platform of Leviathan natural gas field, in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Haifa, Jan. 31, 2019. Photo: Marc Israel Sellem / Pool via Reuters.

CTech – Israel’s Minister of Energy Yuval Steinitz has signed the final approvals required for the commercial streaming of natural gas from Israel’s Tamar and Leviathan fields to Egypt, the Ministry of Energy announced Monday.

According to the approved deal, signed by the two consortiums managing the fields and Egyptian company Dolphinus Holdings, over a 15-year period Tamar and Leviathan will stream up to 25 billion cubic meters of gas and 60 billion cubic meters of gas, respectively. Streaming is scheduled to begin within two weeks, Yossi Abu, CEO of Israeli energy company Delek Drilling, one of the major partners in the Tamar Consortium, said in a statement.

