December 18, 2019 8:32 am
0

Iran Sees a Jewish Conspiracy — in the Saudi Royal Family

by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper is welcomed by Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 21, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Idrees Ali.

Some people still try to claim that Iran isn’t antisemitic, but merely anti-Israel. The few thousand Jews who still live in Iran tell any visitors — while Iranian security officials are in earshot — that everything is wonderful there. And credulous Westerners believe them.

Usually, Iran is careful to keep blatant antisemitic attitudes under wraps. But sometimes, the facade cracks.

A recent, lengthy article in the official Iranian Mehr News describes how the Saudi royal family is supposedly really Jewish.

The convoluted story says that the Saudi family is all from the Jewish Bani Al-Qinaqa tribe, who were naturally immoral; that the Saudis destroyed Muslim holy places, but preserved Jewish sites in Khaybar; and that today, the Saudis are pro-Israel and anti-Muslim.

While the conspiracy theory of one’s enemies being Jewish is a well-known trope in the Arab world (both Egyptian president Sisi’s allies and the Muslim Brotherhood accuse each other of being Jewish) we see that the Iranians also consider being Jewish to be the ultimate insult.

After all, if Iran treasured Jews as much as they claim, then why should the Saudis’ alleged Jewish roots matter one bit?

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

