December 19, 2019 11:01 am
0

Two Teenagers Charged in Antisemitic Attack on Rabbi in London

avatar by JNS.org

CCTV images of the suspects behind an anti-Semitic attack in north London on Nov. 29, 2019. Photo: London Metropolitan Police.

JNS.org – Two teenagers turned themselves into police on Tuesday and were charged with allegedly shouting “kill the Jews” before punching a rabbi last month in an antisemitic attack in North London.

“Detectives investigating a racially aggravated assault on a 54-year-old man in Stamford Hill have charged two boys,” said Met Police in a statement. “A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old boy were charged on Tuesday, 17 December, in connection with an incident in Amhurst Park on Friday, 29 November.”

Officers said the suspects came forward after relatives spotted them in CCTV pictures.

The attackers also yelled “f–k Jew, dirty Jew” before assaulting the victim on in the predominantly Jewish area of Stamford Hill, according to the neighborhood watch group Shomrim. The suspects were described as young, slim, black men who wore hooded tops; one wore gray pants and white sneakers.

The rabbi, 54, was reportedly visiting Britain from Israel for a family wedding.

Shomrim said the victim, who is a judge in a Judaic court, was left “collapsed on the pavement, bleeding and dazed where he lay for several minutes” following the attack. Rabbi Herschel Gluck, who works with Shomrim, said he was left “bruised and traumatized.”

The suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 7, 2020.

