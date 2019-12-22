Sunday, December 22nd | 24 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Greek Basketball Fans Wave Hezbollah, Palestinian Flags; Burn Israeli Flag During Game

World’s First AI-Controlled Robot ‘Employment Agency’ Opens in Israel

Putting Impeachment on Trial

Twitter Suspends Accounts Linked to Saudi Spying Case

Muslim Nations Consider Gold, Barter Trade to Beat Sanctions

Iran’s Rouhani Welcomes Japan Opt-Out of US-Led Naval Mission in Gulf

Russia, Backed by China, Casts 14th UN Veto on Syria to Block Cross-Border Aid

In Mass Email, University of Illinois Student Gov’t Leader Rejects Conflation of ‘Antisemitism and Anti-Zionism’

Idina Menzel Releases Holiday Album With Two Hanukkah Songs

Israeli PM Netanyahu Calls ICC Move to Probe Alleged War Crimes in Palestinian Areas ‘Baseless and Outrageous’

December 22, 2019 9:57 am
0

Greek Basketball Fans Wave Hezbollah, Palestinian Flags; Burn Israeli Flag During Game

avatar by JNS.org

Fans of the Greek basketball team AEK Athens waved Hezbollah and Palestinian flags, and burned an Israeli flag during a game with the Israeli team Hapoel Jerusalem in Athens. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – Fans of the Greek basketball team AEK Athens waved Hezbollah and Palestinian flags, and burned an Israeli flag during a game with the Israeli team Hapoel Jerusalem in Athens on Wednesday.

During the Gameday 9 match, part of the Basketball Champions League (BCL), the Greek fans also held up pictures of Palestinian terrorist Marwan Barghouti and shined a laser in the eyes of Israeli fans, Ynet reported.

“We had heavy security protecting us,” said Matan Ben-Harush, a Hapoel Jerusalem fan who attended the game. “We were surrounded by hundreds of police officers; we could see the fans of the other team tearing Hapoel flags before the game but there was no physical confrontation.”

Ben-Harush said that thousands of AEK fans entered the stadium during the first quarter of the game and added, “We could see the Greek fans getting closer to our seats, waving Palestinian flags and carrying pictures of Barghouti. The climax was when they started burning Israeli flags.”

Hapoel Jerusalem notified BCL of the incident and said in a statement that “there is no place for these types of acts at a sport arena. We are working with FIBA authorities on this matter. We want to acknowledge the 400 fans who accompanied the team to the game.”

BCL said it will launch disciplinary proceedings against AEK Athens.

One Hapoel fan described the incident as “horrifying,” while another Hapoel supporter said, “It’s a disgrace to basketball. There’s no place for such behavior. It was shameful seeing our flag burned; they should be mortified with themselves.”

AEK Athens won Wednesday’s match 91-78.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Why FDR Turned Away Jewish Students
December 19, 2019
6

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.