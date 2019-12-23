Monday, December 23rd | 25 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Via’s Tel Aviv Shuttle Service Bubble Reaches 4,500 Daily Passengers Milestone

In the Face of Rising Antisemitism, Look to Italian Holocaust Survivor and Politician Liliana Segre

Iran Unveils Development at Arak Reactor in Face of US Pressure

Jews in Israel and the Diaspora Must Take Action to Bring Themselves Together

Mandelblit Ordered to Submit Opinion on Whether Netanyahu Can Form a Government

Netanyahu, Friedman Light First Hanukkah Candle at Western Wall

Amid Fury Over Sarah Halimi Murder Trial Decision, French Jewish Leader Questions Judicial Willingness to Confront Islamist Antisemitism

Lighting of National Menorah Marks 40 Years of Publicly Observing Hanukkah in DC

Orthodox Community Raises $1.5 Million for Family of Jersey City Kosher Market Victim

Memo to All Jews: It’s Time to Kiss and Make Up

December 23, 2019 11:19 am
0

Mandelblit Ordered to Submit Opinion on Whether Netanyahu Can Form a Government

avatar by JNS.org

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit attends a ceremony at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem on Nov. 14, 2016. Photo: Flash90.

JNS.org – Israel’s High Court of Justice on Sunday ordered Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to submit his legal opinion on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can assemble a government despite the indictments against him.

The court announced that after receiving and approving a petition with 67 signatures demanding a ruling on whether an indicted Knesset member is allowed to form a government, it intends to debate the issue.

Though no date has been set for the court to debate the issue, Mandelblit will be required to offer his legal opinion 48 hours before the court meets.

Until now, Mandelblit has avoided offering his opinion on this question. On Friday, he once again refused to rule on the issue, informing the court that he would only issue a legal opinion on the matter if it were to be taken up by the court, Ynet reported.

Related coverage

December 23, 2019 12:46 pm
0

Via’s Tel Aviv Shuttle Service Bubble Reaches 4,500 Daily Passengers Milestone

CTech - Bubble, the Tel Aviv ridesharing service by New York-headquartered ridesharing company Via Transportation has reached a milestone of...

Mandelblit formally submitted Netanyahu’s indictment on corruption charges including bribery, breach of trust and fraud on Dec. 2.

The court’s move is bound to affect the chaotic political situation in Israel, where a third election in a one-year span has been set for March 2, 2020, after neither Netanyahu nor Blue and White Party head Benny Gantz were able to cobble together a coalition following the country’s April 9 and Sept. 17 elections.

Netanyahu has announced that he will voluntarily resign from his ministerial posts by Jan. 1, however, while his political opponents have called for him to resign from his role as prime minister, he is not expected to do so.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.