Monday, December 23rd | 25 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Via’s Tel Aviv Shuttle Service Bubble Reaches 4,500 Daily Passengers Milestone

In the Face of Rising Antisemitism, Look to Italian Holocaust Survivor and Politician Liliana Segre

Iran Unveils Development at Arak Reactor in Face of US Pressure

Jews in Israel and the Diaspora Must Take Action to Bring Themselves Together

Mandelblit Ordered to Submit Opinion on Whether Netanyahu Can Form a Government

Netanyahu, Friedman Light First Hanukkah Candle at Western Wall

Amid Fury Over Sarah Halimi Murder Trial Decision, French Jewish Leader Questions Judicial Willingness to Confront Islamist Antisemitism

Lighting of National Menorah Marks 40 Years of Publicly Observing Hanukkah in DC

Orthodox Community Raises $1.5 Million for Family of Jersey City Kosher Market Victim

Memo to All Jews: It’s Time to Kiss and Make Up

December 23, 2019 10:49 am
0

Saudi Journalist Claims Citizenship Was Revoked Because of Support for Israel

avatar by JNS.org

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman attends a summit between Arab league and European Union member states, in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, February 24, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany.

JNS.org – A Saudi journalist claims that his support for normalized ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel is the reason why the Saudi government has revoked his and his family’s citizenship.

Abdul Hameed al-Ghabin told The Media Line that he was not officially told why their citizenship was revoked, and the Saudi government has not officially commented on the matter.

He added that his family will not question the decision, saying “we only listen and obey.”

Al-Ghabin, who has written for Israeli newspapers and uses social media to praise Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, supports “direct and unconditional” ties with Israel, calling it “a strategic choice.”

Related coverage

December 23, 2019 11:58 am
0

Iran Unveils Development at Arak Reactor in Face of US Pressure

Iran said it would unveil a redevelopment of part of its Arak heavy water reactor on Monday -- a move...

He said that “Israel was nice to us when international public opinion was against us during the Khashoggi murder case,” referring to the slaying last year of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“[Also] Israel’s position after Iran targeted the oil facilities was clear, and it stood by Saudi Arabia,” he added, referencing the Sept. 14 aerial attacks against Saudi oil facilities.

A well-known Saudi journalist in Riyadh who asked to remain anonymous told The Media Line that journalists and activists have not been given permission by the Saudi government to publicly call for diplomatic and economic relations with Israel.

However, according to Israeli journalist-turned-political analyst Eli Nissan, “In general, Arab countries do not want public normalization, but many have hidden and secret relations. There are strategic and economic relationships in place.”

“If a solution to the Palestinian issue can be achieved, normalization [with Israel] will go forward without punishment for anyone who expresses such a desire,” he added.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.