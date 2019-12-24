Tuesday, December 24th | 26 Kislev 5780

December 24, 2019 1:56 pm
0

Iran-Backed Militia Airs Video Showing Militants on Golan Heights Border Calling Israel ‘Ultimate Target’

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

IDF soldiers look toward people standing next to the Israel-Syria border fence on the Golan Heights, July 17, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

An Iran-backed militia released a video on Tuesday in which members deployed on the Israel-Syria border in the Golan Heights referred to the Jewish state as their “ultimate target.”

The militants pictured are from the Patamion Brigade, which is made up of Afghans trained and funded by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force. The Brigade is allied with the regime of Syrian ruler Bashar Assad.

According to the Israeli news site Walla, in the video, one of the militants points toward the horizon and says, “The ultimate goal is this white mountain here, which is the Golan Heights held by Israel.”

The militant than says that previous battles were preparations for a “confrontation with the Zionists.”

He adds, “We really like to fight these cowards. They are just cowards.”

The video was published shortly after Israel allegedly attacked several targets in Syria linked to Shi’a militias and the Assad regime on Sunday night.

