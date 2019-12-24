Time to Shut Down the Palestinian Hanukkah and Christmas Scams

JNS.org – It used to be confined to an annual piece of theater staged by the Palestinian Authority every Christmas. The festivities in Palestinian Authority-governed Bethlehem are primarily aimed at promoting Christian tourism. But statements alleging that Jesus was a Palestinian have always accompanied the activities there, including a parade to the Church of the Nativity.

The efforts by the late terrorist chieftain Yasser Arafat and Mahmoud Abbas, his successor as head of the PA, to appropriate Christmas as a prop for their war on Israel have generally been dismissed as holiday nonsense by sensible people. But there’s more to this than just the desire of the Palestinian leadership to exploit the fact that the international press pays attention to events in the otherwise sleepy city in the Judean hills south of Jerusalem once a year.

At the heart of this effort is something far more insidious than what has seemed at times to be more of a PA attempt at photo-bombing the Christmas Eve coverage than doing any substantial harm to Israel’s image. Promoting the claim that Jesus was a Palestinian or that the Arab inhabitants of what was called Judea 2,000 years are the real Jews is denying and delegitimizing Jewish history and identity. Though some who either rationalize or wink at these Palestinians claims think this is basically harmless, it’s nothing less than a classic theme of antisemitism, whose ultimate goal is the destruction of Israel and the genocide of the real Jews.

These libels are not just being put forward by Abbas, who is serving the 15th year of a four-year term as PA president, elected back in 2005. The popular British graffiti artist Banksy has joined in the effort to make Christmas an anti-Israel holiday. He created a work called “Scar of Bethlehem” on display in a hotel there in which the traditional nativity scene is shown in front of a depiction of the security barrier that separates the West Bank from Israel with a bomb blast standing in for the usual Christmas star.

Related coverage Talking Turkey, Islamism, and Genocide on Capitol Hill Will Turkey’s current hostility towards the West be long-lived, as is post-revolutionary Iran’s -- or will it fade with the...