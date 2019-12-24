Tuesday, December 24th | 26 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Restores Assistance for Palestinian Security Services, Humanitarian and Civilian Purpose

Israel Intends to Fight Back Against War-Crimes Probe by International Criminal Court

Tel Aviv Claims It Has no Authority to Regulate Airbnb Rentals

Blue and White MK: Netanyahu Should Be Removed by the People, Not Judges

UN Body Reportedly Set to Release ‘Blacklist’ on Israeli Settlement Companies

German Political Parties ‘Infected by Antisemitism Virus,’ Says Jewish Leader

‘New York Times’ Ranks Israeli Series ‘Prisoners of War’ Top Show of Decade

Democratic Candidate for House Compares Palestinians to African-Americans Under Jim Crow

Illinois GOP Letting Voters Know About Holocaust Denier Running for Congress

Palestinian Man Serving 10 Years for Selling Land to Jews Dies in PA Custody

December 24, 2019 11:21 am
0

US Restores Assistance for Palestinian Security Services, Humanitarian and Civilian Purpose

avatar by Jackson Richman / JNS.org

Head of Palestinian national security forces in Hebron Brig. Gen. Hazem Abu Hanood and head of the Palestinian police Brig. Gen. Ahmad Abu Rob talk to residents during a visit to the Old City in Hebron on July 31, 2018. Photo: Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.

Part of the $1.37 trillion spending bill that US President Donald Trump signed on Friday included $150 million split evenly between assistance for security services, and humanitarian and civilian purposes for the Palestinians.

The legislation included a bipartisan agreement on the Anti-Terrorism Clarification Act (ATCA) that will allow the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to resume its operations in the West Bank and Gaza. USAID ceased projects in those areas earlier this year in accordance with ATCA, which provides protections for American victims of international terrorism.

The United States cut direct funding to the Palestinian Authority in March 2018 under the Taylor Force Act (TFA) for the PA’s ongoing program of rewarding terrorists and their families.

To avoid US assistance falling into that program, both USAID programming and the ATCA fix that will enable funding for Palestinian security services are still subject to existing restrictions, including under the TFA, a congressional source told JNS. Other restrictions include, but aren’t limited to, no funding of salaries of the PA in Gaza and no assistance to the Palestine Liberation Organization.

Related coverage

December 24, 2019 10:58 am
0

UN Body Reportedly Set to Release ‘Blacklist’ on Israeli Settlement Companies

JNS.org - UN High Commissioner on Human Rights Michelle Bachelet is expected to publish the controversial and highly postponed “blacklist”...

“Israel-PA joint security activities—and Israel-only activities—in the West Bank are what keep [PA leader Mahmoud Abbas] in power and constrain the emergence and growth of Hamas,” Jewish Policy Center senior director Shoshana Bryen told JNS. “That is in Israel’s interest as well as that of the PA.”

“If the PA cuts off the cooperation because the US cuts off the money, Israel fears a Hamas takeover from the PA,” she continued. “[Abbas] fears the same thing, so it’s unlikely that a full cutoff of cooperation will occur, but that’s the threat and it cannot be ignored.”

Jonathan Schanzer, senior vice president of research at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, echoed Bryen last year regarding security funding for the PA.

“It’s one of the few positive points to note in what is otherwise a very fraught relationship,” he said. “The Palestinians and Israelis have been working closely to counter the activities of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other terrorist organizations.”

“They’ve done a good job,” he added. “Cutting Palestinian assistance in this space in particular strikes many, even those who are hawkish, as problematic.”

However, Sander Gerber, a New York-based hedge-fund manager who was instrumental in the passage of the TFA, told JNS on Monday that the funding of the Palestinian security services is a bad move.

“The catch with aid to the Palestinian people is to ensure that it doesn’t further strengthen the PA,” he said. “The PA has oppressed and stolen from their people for too long, and the West and [Gulf states] have continually looked the other way.”

Gerber added that the organizations the Palestinian security services stop are against the PA’s interests, which in turn “also happens to benefit Israel.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.