US Restores Assistance for Palestinian Security Services, Humanitarian and Civilian Purpose

Part of the $1.37 trillion spending bill that US President Donald Trump signed on Friday included $150 million split evenly between assistance for security services, and humanitarian and civilian purposes for the Palestinians.

The legislation included a bipartisan agreement on the Anti-Terrorism Clarification Act (ATCA) that will allow the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to resume its operations in the West Bank and Gaza. USAID ceased projects in those areas earlier this year in accordance with ATCA, which provides protections for American victims of international terrorism.

The United States cut direct funding to the Palestinian Authority in March 2018 under the Taylor Force Act (TFA) for the PA’s ongoing program of rewarding terrorists and their families.

To avoid US assistance falling into that program, both USAID programming and the ATCA fix that will enable funding for Palestinian security services are still subject to existing restrictions, including under the TFA, a congressional source told JNS. Other restrictions include, but aren’t limited to, no funding of salaries of the PA in Gaza and no assistance to the Palestine Liberation Organization.

