Bennett Orders Seizure of Palestinian Authority Payments to Families of Eight Israeli-Arab Terrorists

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett signed an order on Wednesday to seize financial payments made by the Palestinian Authority to eight jailed Israeli-Arab terrorists.

The PA has provided substantial sums of money over the years to both imprisoned terrorists and their families in what has been nicknamed a “pay-to-slay” policy.

The United States has halted much of its financial aid to the PA due to the policy.

Bennett said that Israel has moved from words to “actions” against the terror payments.

“This is another step in the campaign against terrorists,” he said, according to the Israeli news site Walla.

“We are working so that Jewish blood will not be so financially lucrative,” he added.