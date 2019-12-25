Moldovan Low-Cost Airline FlyOne Launching Tel Aviv-Chisinau Route

CTech – Moldovan low-cost airline FlyOne is launching a twice-weekly route between Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport and Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, the company announced Wednesday. Air Moldova already offers flights from the Moldovan capital to Tel Aviv, as do Israeli airlines Arkia and Israir during peak season.

FlyOne’s flights to and from Tel Aviv will take off on Sundays and Thursdays, beginning in April 2020. The flight time is approximately two hours and 40 minutes each way.