Wednesday, December 25th | 27 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

These Are The Biggest Israeli Tech M&As We Reported on in 2019

‘Limited Conflict With Iran is Possible,’ IDF Chief Warns

How B’Tselem is Helping the ICC Target Israel

IDF’s International Cooperation Unit Works to Ensure Room for Operations in an Increasingly Crowded Middle East

Man Wearing Kippah Punched in Latest Attack on Jews in New York

President Rivlin Lights Hanukkah Candles With Ultra-Secretive IDF Unit

Israel’s Christian Population Grows, Shines in Education

Report: Netanyahu Puts Jordan Valley Annexation on Hold

2019 Immigration to Israel Hits Highest Number in a Decade

Johnson Hanukkah Message: ‘Every Decent Person’ Will Help Fight Antisemitism

December 25, 2019 8:52 am
0

There Are No Judges at the Hague

avatar by Avi Bell

Opinion

The International Criminal Court at the Hague. Photo: Twitter screenshot.

JNS.org – Israel’s strategy for dealing with the International Criminal Court has collapsed.

Fatou Bensouda, the ICC’s chief prosecutor, has already adopted doubtful legal arguments made by the Palestinians that the PLO comprises a state; all parts of Israel that were under illegal occupation by Jordan and Egypt from 1948-1967 — including the Old City of Jerusalem — belong to the state of Palestine; Jewish settlements are an international crime; and Israeli soldiers are war criminals.

Therefore, we already know what the results of the “investigation” announced by Bensouda on Friday will be and what “evidence” will be collected.

Meanwhile, the many crimes of the Palestinians, from torture and an anti-Jewish apartheid policy to acts of terrorism and murder and the intent to commit genocide, are not considered enough of a basis for the ICC prosecution to launch an investigation.

Related coverage

December 25, 2019 9:05 am
0

Just Another Way for the Palestinians to Avoid Peace

JNS.org - The announcement by Fatou Bensouda, the chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court at the Hague, that she...

The restriction that Bensouda attached to her decision to proceed with an investigation into alleged Israeli “war crimes” only makes the situation worse.

When she announced the investigation, she asked three judges to confirm that a state of Palestine existed that was sovereign over all parts of the Gaza Strip, Judea and Samaria, and eastern Jerusalem. A year and a half ago, those same judges ruled that the prosecution needed to move ahead with another anti-Israeli case, involving claims by Turkish allies on the Comoro Islands that Israeli naval commandos and the commanders that oversaw them committed war crimes in the raid on the Mavi Marmara vessel in 2010.

We know what the ruling will be: The ICC will become the first international tribunal to rule that the “state of Palestine” is sovereign over all disputed areas of Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem.

Just two weeks ago, the media reported that high-ranking legal scholars in Israel’s Attorney General’s Office had warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to take steps to apply Israeli law to the Jordan Valley, out of concern that the ICC would decide to launch an investigation against Israelis for that “crime” too.

It was obvious to anyone who keeps tabs on the ICC that there would be an investigation of Israel, regardless of whether sovereignty was applied to the Jordan Valley or not. The legal advisers’ warning not only demonstrated a total lack of understanding of the ICC, but also gave it more motivation to act against Israel by supplying it with proof that the court is influencing a state’s conduct with threats of legal action.

This was not the first time that legal authorities in Israel, including some at the top ranks of their profession, have operated in a manner that unintentionally spurs on the ICC to proceed with its anti-Israel actions. High-ranking legal authorities have talked about the Israeli legal system as a “defensive shield” against ICC investigations, as if the ICC were acting out of professional legal motivations rather than political and diplomatic ones.

As long as Israel continues to treat the ICC as a legal entity, and as long as it maintains relations with ICC staff under the assumption that their intentions are good, as long as Israel continues to make legal arguments as if anyone at the ICC is listening, it will continue to lose the battle. We must wake up and take more stringent political steps — as the United States already has — before the nightmare of indictments against Israeli soldiers becomes a reality.

Professor Avi Bell is a lecturer at the University of San Diego School of Law and Bar-Ilan University’s Faculty of Law.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.