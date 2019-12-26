Thursday, December 26th | 28 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iraqi President Threatens to Quit in Defiance of Iran’s Allies in Parliament

In Call With Putin, Netanyahu Urges Release of Israeli-American Woman Languishing in Russian Jail

France’s Chief Rabbi Fears Sarah Halimi Murder Trial Decision Amounts to ‘License to Kill Jews’

2019 Record Year for Digital Health in Israel, Data Shows

Turkey-Libya Maritime Deal Rattles East Mediterranean

Israeli Hackers Expose Fake News Network Designed to Push Trump Merch

Nefesh B’Nefesh: Report Claiming Only 14 Percent of Israel Immigrants are Jewish Is ‘an Affront’

Israel Develops Laser Weapon to Destroy Airborne Incendiary Devices, Drones

Former UNRWA Spokesman Attacks Israel in Bizarre Christmas-Themed Twitter Rant

Report: Hamas Strongman Khaled Mashaal Eyeing a Comeback

December 26, 2019 10:37 am
0

Former UNRWA Spokesman Attacks Israel in Bizarre Christmas-Themed Twitter Rant

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

UNRWA spokesperson Chris Gunness speaks at the 2014 International Media Seminar on Peace in the Middle East at Sophia University in Tokyo, on June 9, 2014. Photo: United Nations / John Gillespie via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Former United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) spokesperson Chris Gunness launched a bizarre Twitter rant this week against Israel and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Instead of peace on earth and goodwill toward men, Gunness unleashed scathing attacks on Israel for Christmas with parodies of famous holiday songs and poems.

In a post directed at Netanyahu, Gunness referred to the recent news that the International Criminal Court is considering investigating Israel for war crimes:

“To Mr Netanyahu / You better watch out, you better not cry / You better not pout, I’m telling you why / The ICC is coming to town. / They know you’ve done some war crimes / They know you you’ve been corrupt / They know you’ve sanctioned settlements / You are absolutely f—-d.”

Related coverage

December 26, 2019 12:04 pm
0

France’s Chief Rabbi Fears Sarah Halimi Murder Trial Decision Amounts to ‘License to Kill Jews’

France's chief rabbi has slammed the "tragic" and "grotesque" decision of Paris prosecutors to excuse from trial the alleged antisemitic...

In a subsequently deleted post, Gunness also made fun of Palestinians “collaborators” who were brutally executed by Hamas:

“Twas the night before Christmas, / when all across The Strip / Not a Qasam Rocket crackled / under Israel’s tight grip / Collaborators twitched as they hung in the air / On the lamp posts that glistened in Palestine Square.”

Although he’s no longer a representative of the international body, his comments are highly irregular for a former official who was supposed to be a neutral arbiter in the Israeli-Palestinian crisis.

Naturally, his tweets sparked outrage on the social media platform.

Author Kay Wilson, for example, the survivor of a 2010 Palestinian terrorist attack, condemned Gunness not only for his tweets but for his entire tenure at UNRWA, an organization now facing serious corruption allegations, posting on Twitter:

“Said  who enabled terrorists to fire rockets on Israeli women, men and children by sheltering them in buildings, left his  in squalor, helped himself to a massive salary & shameless faked tears on TV. If there’s an investigation, let’s hope he’s first.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.