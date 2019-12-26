Thursday, December 26th | 28 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Politico Feature Details Dutch Synagogue Run Like Fortress Due to Fear of Antisemitic Violence

Iraqi President Threatens to Quit in Defiance of Iran’s Allies in Parliament

In Call With Putin, Netanyahu Urges Release of Israeli-American Woman Languishing in Russian Jail

France’s Chief Rabbi Fears Sarah Halimi Murder Trial Decision Amounts to ‘License to Kill Jews’

2019 Record Year for Digital Health in Israel, Data Shows

Turkey-Libya Maritime Deal Rattles East Mediterranean

Israeli Hackers Expose Fake News Network Designed to Push Trump Merch

Nefesh B’Nefesh: Report Claiming Only 14 Percent of Israel Immigrants are Jewish Is ‘an Affront’

Israel Develops Laser Weapon to Destroy Airborne Incendiary Devices, Drones

Former UNRWA Spokesman Attacks Israel in Bizarre Christmas-Themed Twitter Rant

December 26, 2019 12:04 pm
0

France’s Chief Rabbi Fears Sarah Halimi Murder Trial Decision Amounts to ‘License to Kill Jews’

avatar by Ben Cohen

Murdered French Jewish pensioner Sarah Halimi. Photo: Halimi family.

France’s chief rabbi has slammed the “tragic” and “grotesque” decision of Paris prosecutors to excuse from trial the alleged antisemitic murderer of Sarah Halimi — the 65-year-old Jewish woman viciously beaten and thrown out of the window of her own apartment in April 2017.

In an open letter to French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet, Rabbi Haim Korsia argued that the decision not to try Halimi’s accused killer, Kobili Traore, on the grounds of criminal irresponsibility caused by his heavy cannabis intake marked “a grave breach of trust” for the country’s judicial system.

Korsia’s letter — published on Wednesday in the daily newspaper Le Figaro — urged the French judiciary to “heal the wounds” caused by the decision by “establishing the guilt of a suspect and by imposing a sentence commensurate with the seriousness of the acts committed.”

Traore — who lived in the same public housing project in eastern Paris as Halimi — broke into her apartment during the early morning hours of April 4, 2017.

Related coverage

December 26, 2019 3:12 pm
0

Politico Feature Details Dutch Synagogue Run Like Fortress Due to Fear of Antisemitic Violence

In what may be paradigmatic of Jewish life in Europe today, a synagogue in Holland essentially runs itself as a...

Terrified neighbors who alerted police after hearing Halimi’s cries for help reported that Traore had shouted the words, “Allahu akhbar,” and, “Shaitan” (Arabic for “Satan”), as he rained kicks and punches on his victim, before picking up her bruised body and throwing her out of the window.

Police investigations later revealed that Halimi had told relatives that she was scared of Traore, who insulted her visiting daughter as a “dirty Jewess” a few weeks before the killing.

Prosecutors based their long-awaited decision on Dec. 19 on two psychiatric assessments of Traore that claimed his intake of cannabis had resulted in acute delirium, and that therefore he could not be held responsible for murdering Halimi — a crime he admitted to and apologized for during a preliminary hearing in November.

In his letter, Korsia encouraged Belloubet to explain “how deliberately taking considerable quantities of drugs exonerates an individual from responsibility?”

Korsia went on to point out that if it was correct that smoking cannabis “exacerbated his antisemitic impulses, it means these impulses already existed!”

The chief rabbi then asked: “Should it be inferred from this decision that every drug-addicted individual is licensed to kill Jews?”

In a separate interview this week with the French-language Israeli broadcaster i24 News, William Attal — Halimi’s brother — accused the French judiciary of  having “humanized” her killer.

“They forgot that he [Traore] had lived as a delinquent for 10 years, that he was convicted 22 times on drugs charges,” Attal said.

Attal added that the rights of Halimi’s family had not been respected during the investigation into the murder.

“There was a serious miscarriage of justice, the investigation was nowhere near comprehensive enough,” Attal asserted.

“The examining magistrate refused all the requests for an investigation into the murder — all of them,” he emphasized.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.