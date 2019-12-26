Thursday, December 26th | 28 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Politico Feature Details Dutch Synagogue Run Like Fortress Due to Fear of Antisemitic Violence

Iraqi President Threatens to Quit in Defiance of Iran’s Allies in Parliament

In Call With Putin, Netanyahu Urges Release of Israeli-American Woman Languishing in Russian Jail

France’s Chief Rabbi Fears Sarah Halimi Murder Trial Decision Amounts to ‘License to Kill Jews’

2019 Record Year for Digital Health in Israel, Data Shows

Turkey-Libya Maritime Deal Rattles East Mediterranean

Israeli Hackers Expose Fake News Network Designed to Push Trump Merch

Nefesh B’Nefesh: Report Claiming Only 14 Percent of Israel Immigrants are Jewish Is ‘an Affront’

Israel Develops Laser Weapon to Destroy Airborne Incendiary Devices, Drones

Former UNRWA Spokesman Attacks Israel in Bizarre Christmas-Themed Twitter Rant

December 26, 2019 12:38 pm
0

In Call With Putin, Netanyahu Urges Release of Israeli-American Woman Languishing in Russian Jail

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Protesters call for the release of Naama Issachar, an Israeli-American woman imprisoned in Russia on drug charges, at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, Oct. 19, 2019. Photo: Tomer Neuberg / Flash90.

In a telephone call on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Iran and the situation in Syria, as well as the case of imprisoned backpacker Naama Issachar.

Netanyahu’s office said the prime minister “requested that President Putin effect the release of” Issacahar, the 26-year-old Israeli-American woman who has been jailed in Russia since April on drug charges.

Issachar was detained at a Moscow airport after a small amount of cannabis was found in her belongings during a stopover as she was returning home to Israel from a trip to India.

She was later sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison for drug smuggling, a charge she denies.

Her case has become a cause célèbre in Israel, with her family and supporters seeking her freedom.

Earlier this month, a Moscow court rejected Issachar’s appeal and upheld her sentence.

Many, including Issachar’s family, believe that there are political reasons behind her heavy sentence, and thus hope that diplomatic negotiations can bring her home to Israel and end her saga.

Putin plans to travel to Israel next month, and protests on Issachar’s behalf are anticipated during his visit.

Also on Thursday, Issachar’s mother, Yafa, and the rabbi of the Moscow Chabad House lit Hanukkah candles outside the prison where she is being held.

Netanyahu and Putin have spoken by phone, as well as met in person, numerous times in recent years, with the frequency increasing following the start of Russia’s military intervention in the Syrian Civil War in 2015.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.