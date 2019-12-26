Thursday, December 26th | 28 Kislev 5780

December 26, 2019 9:24 am
Palestinians in Gaza Say They Will Wind Down Gaza Border Riots

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Palestinian rioters shout during clashes with IDF troops on the Israel-Gaza Strop border, April 6, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Mohammed Salem.

The Palestinian body responsible for organizing weekly violent riots on the Israel-Gaza Strip border, which began almost two years ago, announced on Thursday that the demonstrations would be scaled back — in a potential indication of a lasting ceasefire between the Jewish state and Gaza-ruling Hamas.

The Higher National Committee — a collection of Gaza-based factions and civil society organizations — said there would be a protest this Friday, but thereafter they would only be held monthly and on national occasions.

According to Gaza medical officials, whose reports are not always reliable, 214 Palestinians have been killed on the border by Israeli forces since the start of the “Great March of Return” demonstrations in early 2018.

Palestinian demonstrators have frequently thrown rocks and firebombs at Israeli troops, who have responded with riot-dispersal means.

One IDF soldier was shot dead by a Palestinian sniper during the riots.

The protests had already tapered off in recent months — a development widely attributed to diplomatic efforts undertaken by Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations.

