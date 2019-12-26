Thursday, December 26th | 28 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: Five Killed in Second Strike This Week on Iran-Backed Militias in Syria

Man Attacks Three Kosher-Eatery Patrons in New Jersey on Christmas Day

Egyptian Publisher Gets Five Years for Distributing Israeli Spy Novel

Setting the Record Straight on Allegations Against Israel

It’s Time to Apply True Maximum Pressure to Iran

The War Against Christians

Political Games at the Hague

Netanyahu Faces Party Leadership Challenge Ahead of March Election

Gaza Rocket Sends Netanyahu to Shelter During Campaign Rally

Moldovan Low-Cost Airline FlyOne Launching Tel Aviv-Chisinau Route

December 26, 2019 10:27 am
0

Report: Five Killed in Second Strike This Week on Iran-Backed Militias in Syria

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

A tunnel under excavation at the Imam Ali base in al-Bukamal, Syria, near the Syria-Iraq border. Photo: ImageSat International.

JNS.org – Syrian media on Wednesday reported a large explosion at the headquarters of a pro-Iranian Shi’ite militia in the city of Al-Bukamal near the Iraqi border.

The UK-based civilian watchdog group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that several facilities used by the pro-Iranian militias in the area had been attacked by drones. Five militiamen were killed in the attack, according to SOHR.

According to the report, eyewitnesses told SOHR the drones had struck a facility belonging to Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah.

This was not the first time that Iranian targets have been targeted in the Al-Bukamal area, where Iran is building its sprawling Imam Ali base—the flagship project of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the Middle East.

Related coverage

December 26, 2019 10:09 am
0

Egyptian Publisher Gets Five Years for Distributing Israeli Spy Novel

JNS.org - An Egyptian court has sentenced the head of an Egyptian publishing company to five years in prison for...

Located between Al-Bukamal and the Iraqi border down Al-Qa’im, the Imam Ali base is part of a larger IRGC project known as the “green belt,” the purpose of which is to facilitate the transfer of fighters and weapons from Iran to southern Syria and Lebanon via Iraq and Syria.

On Monday, SOHR reported that an alleged Israeli missile strike overnight Sunday near the Syrian capital Damascus killed at least three foreigners, most likely Iranians.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.