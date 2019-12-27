2019 Record Year for Digital Health in Israel, Data Shows

CTech – Israeli digital health startups raised $662 million across 69 deals in 2019, according to data provided by Tel Aviv-based non-profit organization Start-Up Nation Central (SNC). While the data may be still be subject to change by the end of the year, the current numbers represent a 32% increase year-over-year in total funding raised.

Digital health is a sector that is prospering globally, as the healthcare industry shifts towards a more personalized approach and giants like Apple and Google make inroads into related industries, such as the $2.1 billion November acquisition of FitBit by the latter. In Israel, the government pledged in early 2018 hundreds of millions of dollars to support the local digital health industry. Israel is in a unique position globally, as all Israeli citizens are required by law to be members of one of the country’s four health maintenance organizations, which function as both service providers and health insurers. The country, therefore, has almost three decades of accumulated healthcare system data, 98% of which is digitized.