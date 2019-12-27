Friday, December 27th | 29 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Hanukkah Candles Lit at Jersey City Kosher Grocery Where Three Died

Federal Lawsuit Filed Against Anti-Israel Protesters at Michigan Synagogue

For Second Time This Month, Tombstones Vandalized in Jewish Cemetery in Slovakia

Netanyahu Wins Party Vote in Boost Ahead of Israeli Election

Exit Poll: Netanyahu Faces Down Challenger Sa’ar to Remain Likud Leader

Assault on 2 Young Jewish Boys Among 4 Antisemitic Attacks in New York City in 48 Hours, Cops Confirm

Politico Feature Details Dutch Synagogue Run Like Fortress Due to Fear of Antisemitic Violence

Attendance of Moroccan Officials at Casablanca Hanukkah Celebration Described as Historic

Iraqi President Threatens to Quit in Defiance of Iran’s Allies in Parliament

In Call With Putin, Netanyahu Urges Release of Israeli-American Woman Languishing in Russian Jail

December 27, 2019 10:21 am
0

Hanukkah Candles Lit at Jersey City Kosher Grocery Where Three Died

avatar by JNS.org

A picture of the scene the day after an hours-long gun battle around a kosher market in Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Lloyd Mitchell.

JNS.org – Hanukkah candles were lit earlier this week at the Jersey City kosher supermarket where three people, two of them Chassidic Jews, were killed on Dec. 10.

Family members of the victims lit a small silver menorah on Sunday, the first night of the holiday. Along with boxes of doughnuts, it was on a folding table in front of the store, which remains closed.

“As we celebrate Hanukkah, may the lives of our candles shine away the darkness, easing the pains of all those who have suffered,” said Yoely Greenfeld, whose 33-year-old sister, Leah Mindel Ferencz, owned the store and was one of the victims.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.