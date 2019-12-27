Hanukkah Candles Lit at Jersey City Kosher Grocery Where Three Died

JNS.org – Hanukkah candles were lit earlier this week at the Jersey City kosher supermarket where three people, two of them Chassidic Jews, were killed on Dec. 10.

Family members of the victims lit a small silver menorah on Sunday, the first night of the holiday. Along with boxes of doughnuts, it was on a folding table in front of the store, which remains closed.

“As we celebrate Hanukkah, may the lives of our candles shine away the darkness, easing the pains of all those who have suffered,” said Yoely Greenfeld, whose 33-year-old sister, Leah Mindel Ferencz, owned the store and was one of the victims.