Tiffany Haddish Thanks ‘Jewish Sisters, Brothers’ for Teaching Her How to Light Hanukkah Menorah

December 27, 2019 1:58 pm
avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Tiffany Haddish at 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Tiffany Haddish took to Instagram on Thursday to thank her followers for teaching her the correct way to light a Hanukkah menorah.

Earlier in the day, the actress and standup comedian, 40, posted a photo on Instagram of her lit menorah with the caption, “I am over here having a full on light festival #HappyHanukkah.”

The middle, elevated candle, known as the shamash, is used to light the other eight candles on the menorah, which in total symbolize the eight nights of the Jewish holiday.  Social media users noticed that the candle to mark the fifth night of Hanukkah was not lit on Haddish’s menorah as it should have been, and made mention of it in the photo’s comments.

Haddish apparently read the messages about forgetting to light a candle and an hour later, she uploaded a new photo of her menorah with the correct candles lit.

“Ok y’all I got it right,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you to my Jewish sisters and brothers on teaching me! For years I have been lighting the extra candle on the last day. That’s what happens when you teaching yourself or hanging with other that are like just as long as we lit we good. #happyhanukkah #stilllearning.”

Haddish, who discovered she was Jewish 13 years ago, celebrated her bat mitzvah in Beverly Hills, California, on Dec. 3, which coincided with her 40th birthday.

She also recently released a Netflix special titled “Black Mitzvah,” in which she talks about embracing her Jewish heritage.

