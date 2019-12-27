Friday, December 27th | 29 Kislev 5780

December 27, 2019 12:54 pm
Top US Jewish Group Praises Country of Georgia for Plan to Open Jerusalem Cultural Center

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A view of Jerusalem. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

A top US Jewish group praised the country of Georgia on Thursday for its declared intention to open a cultural center in Jerusalem.

“We welcome the Republic of Georgia’s announcement that it will open a mission in Jerusalem, becoming the eighth country to take this historic step,” Arthur Stark, chairman, and Malcolm Hoenlein, executive vice chairman and CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, said in a statement. “We hope that the opening of this cultural center is a prelude to the Georgian embassy in Israel being relocated to Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the Jewish people.”

“With Brazil having opened a trade office in Jerusalem recently, we look forward to more countries taking action to acknowledge the capital of the Jewish state,” they added.

