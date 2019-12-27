Vandalism Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Vandalizing Beverly Hills Synagogue

JNS.org – The suspect in the vandalism of the Nessah Synagogue in Beverly Hills pleaded not guilty to charges earlier this week, announced police.

Anton Redding, 24, was charged of breaking into and devastating the synagogue on Dec. 14, flipping furniture and damaging Jewish items, including holy books, according to police and prosecutors. A staffer had informed security when he discovered a door open and the building desecrated.

No one was in the building during the incident and nothing was stolen, according to authorities.

Redding, of Millersville, Pa., pleaded not guilty on Monday to one felony count each of vandalism of religious property and second-degree burglary, along with a hate-crime allegation, according to authorities.

His bail has been set at $250,000, and he remains behind bars.

If convicted, he could face up to six years in prison.