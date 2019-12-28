Saturday, December 28th | 30 Kislev 5780

December 28, 2019 1:33 pm
0

Iran Summons Kuwait Envoy in Tehran to Protest ‘Anti-Iranian’ Meeting

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah attends an international peace and donor conference for Syria, at the European Union Council in Brussels, Belgium March 14, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir.

Iran summoned Kuwait’s envoy in Tehran on Saturday to protest about Kuwaiti officials meeting a representative of a “terrorist group” and hosting an “anti-Iranian” meeting, Iran’s foreign ministry said in a statement on its website.

The ministry did not provide any more details about the group concerned or about which Kuwaiti officials had met the group’s representative.

“These kinds of actions are clear interference in the internal affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and a violation of the principle of good neighborly relations and friendly statements from Kuwaiti officials,” the Iranian foreign ministry’s representative for the Gulf said, according to the statement.

