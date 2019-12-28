Saturday, December 28th | 30 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Summons Kuwait Envoy in Tehran to Protest ‘Anti-Iranian’ Meeting

Iran Could Take ‘Provocative Actions’ in Middle East: Top US Navy Official

US Appeals Court Voids ‘Shockingly Low’ 17-Year Sentence in NY Terrorism Case

Over 230,000 People Flee Idlib in Two-Week Russian-Backed Offensive: UN

Tiffany Haddish Thanks ‘Jewish Sisters, Brothers’ for Teaching Her How to Light Hanukkah Menorah

Insanity Is No Excuse

Leviathan Gas Field to Start Up After Israeli Ministry Grants Approval

Top US Jewish Group Praises Country of Georgia for Plan to Open Jerusalem Cultural Center

‘Open Season on Jews in New York’: Assault on Young Mother Among Latest Antisemitic Attacks Reported in City

Egypt to Reopen Historic Synagogue in Alexandria

December 28, 2019 10:00 am
0

Over 230,000 People Flee Idlib in Two-Week Russian-Backed Offensive: UN

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Newly-displaced Syrian children arrive at a refugee camp in Atimah village, Idlib province, Syria, Sept. 11, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Khalil Ashawi.

The United Nations said 235,000 civilians had fled their homes in rebel-held northwestern Syria during a Russian-backed campaign of air strikes and shelling this month.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the exodus had taken place between Dec. 12 and 25.

Most people had fled the city of Maarat al-Numan, towns and villages in southern Idlib province, Idlib city, and camps along the Syrian-Turkish border, OCHA said.

“With the latest escalation of violence in northwest Syria, civilians in Idlib governorate are again suffering from the devastating consequences of hostilities,” it said.

Related coverage

December 27, 2019 10:02 am
0

Turkey’s Halkbank Fails to Halt US Prosecution for Aiding Iran

A federal judge in Manhattan on Thursday rejected a request by Turkey's state-owned Halkbank to put on hold a federal...

OCHA said Maarat al-Numan and the surrounding countryside “are reportedly almost empty”.

Syrian forces are advancing on Maarat al-Numan.

Thousands of families were also reported to be too frightened to move, fearing air strikes and shelling.

Abu al-Majd Nasser, who fled to the border with his family from the town of Telmanas, said Russian President Vladimir Putin “wants to kill every Syrian who opposes the regime.”

Moscow and Damascus deny claims of indiscriminate bombing of civilians, saying say they are fighting jihadist militants.

Rescue services and witnesses say hostilities have left many towns in ruins and knocked out dozens of medical centers.

US President Donald Trump has spoken out against the “carnage” involving thousands of civilians in Syria.

“Russia, Syria, and Iran are killing, or on their way to killing, thousands of innocent civilians in Idlib province. Don’t do it! Turkey is working hard to stop this carnage,” Trump said on Twitter on Thursday.

The Syrian army said this week it had seized more than 300 km of territory in the assault to end “terrorist” control of Idlib, killing hundreds of “terrorists.”

Taking Maarat al-Numan would take the Syrian army into densely populated rebel-held parts of Idlib province, where millions of people who fled fighting elsewhere in Syria have taken refuge.

The Russian and Syrian advance toward Idlib is also piling pressure on Turkey, which has a presence in the area and is seen by many civilians as a protector against Russian strikes.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country cannot handle a fresh wave of migrants from Syria, warning that Europe will feel the impact of such an influx if the bombing is not stopped.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.