Jewish Groups, 2020 Presidential Candidates React to Monsey Machete Attack on Hanukkah

JNS.org – Jewish groups and politicians, including all of the 2020 presidential candidates, expressed condemnation in the aftermath of a black male carrying a long machete allegedly entering a home and prayer hall known as Rabbi Rottenberg’s Shul in Monsey, NY, on Saturday night, slashing and injuring five of the dozens of celebrants at a Hanukkah candle-lighting party.

It was just the latest in a spate of antisemitic attacks in New York, particularly in neighborhoods in the borough of Brooklyn, where many Torah-observant Jews reside.

“We are saddened, disturbed, and outraged by last night’s attack in Monsey, NY, at a celebratory Hanukkah party,” said Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt in a statement. “Again, here we are: mourning another act of senseless antisemitic violence committed against our community and praying for those who were the victims of this hate.”

Greenblatt mentioned the incident is “at least the 10th antisemitic incident to hit the New York/New Jersey area in just the last week.”

He mentioned the attack exemplified the need for increased security for the Jewish community.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the antisemitic attack in a rabbi’s home in Monsey, NY, during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. We pray for the full recovery of those wounded by the assailant, who was reportedly carrying a machete,” said American Jewish Committee CEO David Harris in a statement. “And we thank law enforcement for its swift response and the later arrest of the alleged suspect in New York City.”

Harris went on to say the attack exemplified a bigger issue.

“We are witnessing a full-fledged epidemic of antisemitic attacks in the New York region. In the last week alone, there has been at least one each day,” he said. “What we need is a sustained, get-tough, zero-tolerance policy by local and state officials. And that policy must take equally seriously each incident, whatever its source might be. Antisemitism is antisemitism.”

“We join with the entire Jewish community in expressing outrage at this attack, which is part of a growing epidemic of antisemitic violence,” stated the Jewish Federations of North America. “It is incomprehensible to think that we are not safe in a home, a supermarket, or a sanctuary for prayer. It is unacceptable.”

“All of us in the Jewish community share the pain of the Monsey community following this horrific act. The time for talk about antisemitic attacks is over—this is a time for action,” said Orthodox Union President Moishe Bane.

In a series of tweets, the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations posted:

“We’re outraged at the latest attack at a synagogue celebration in Monsey, NY that reportedly left 5 wounded, several very seriously. There have been many attacks in the past week. There must be real measures by law enforcement, governmental leaders and judicial authorities at the city, state and federal levels. Immediate steps should be taken while longer term actions are pursued. There must be serious consequences for perpetrators. We urge leaders of religious, ethnic and other communities to speak out. All must work to end the incitement and join in clear condemnation of all who espouse hate.

New York police announced that they had apprehended the stabbing suspect, after his getaway car’s license plate number was reported by eyewitnesses.

“Jews in NY metro area again are targets of antisemitic violence. A machete attack at a Chanukah celebration in Monsey has left at least five hurt. Jews in Brooklyn, New Jersey and now Monsey are under daily threat. A concerted, real-time effort is needed at all levels of government and community to end these attacks,” tweeted B’nai B’rith International.

“We are shocked & saddened by the terrible attack in #NY & praying for the recovery of those injured. #Antisemitism is not just a #Jewish problem- we must all work together to confront this rising evil which is a real global threat. We need to talk about it, denounce it & stop it,” tweeted the Israeli embassy in the United States.

A number of organizations, including the ADL, stated they are working with authorities in the aftermath of the tragedy.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center called for US President Donald Trump to create an FBI special taskforce in the aftermath of Saturday’s incident.

“Enough is enough! Jews should not have to fear for their lives in America to go to their houses of worship,” said SWC in a statement. “The FBI must step up and take the lead in all recent violent hate crimes targeting religious Jews. This in wake of a violent machete attack against Jewish worshippers in Monsey New York, Saturday night.”

On Sunday, Trump tweeted, “The antisemitic attack in Monsey, New York, on the 7th night of Hanukkah last night is horrific. We must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of antisemitism. Melania and I wish the victims a quick and full recovery.”

Democrats looking to take on Trump in the 2020 election tweeted their condolences.

“The horrifying rise of antisemitism is tearing apart the fabric of our communities and the soul of this nation. We’ve got to stand together as a country and fight these flames of hatred,” tweeted former US Vice President Joe Biden. “My deepest sympathies are with the victims, their families, and the Jewish community.

“I’m heartsick for the victims of this horrific attack. This is unfortunately just the latest of a series of antisemitic attacks in New York and New Jersey. We must fight antisemitism and make clear that hateful bigotry has no place in our society,” tweeted Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).