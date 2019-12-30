Tuesday, December 31st | 3 Tevet 5780

December 30, 2019 4:18 pm
0

New York Woman Who Was Freed on Bail After Attacking Three Jewish Women Rearrested a Day Later for Another Assault

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Police in New York City have been dealing with rash of hate crimes targeting Jews during the 2019 holiday season. Photo: Reuters / Mike Segar.

A New York woman who verbally and physically attacked three Jewish women in Brooklyn and was released without bail on Saturday has been rearrested for another assault.

The New York Post reports that some 24 hours after being freed, Tiffany Harris punched a 35-year-old woman in the face on Eastern Parkway in Prospect Heights, New York. The victim was injured in the right eye.

Police said they did not consider the attack to be a hate crime. The ethnicity and religion of the victim were unknown.

Harris had previously been arrested for harassing and assaulting three Jewish women on Thursday in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

She was released over the weekend as a result of new bail-reform legislation  set to take effect on January 1, the Post reported. A law enforcement source told the Post that “the de Blasio administration has made it clear that we all need to get into compliance with bail reform now.”

Harris admitted her crime to police officers, according to the criminal complaint against her. “Yes, I slapped them,” she said. “I cursed them out. I said ‘F-U, Jews.’”

One of Harris’ victims, Dalia Schusterman, told The Algemeiner on Sunday that the authorities’ decision to release Harris was “a win for the criminals, and a big fail for the protection of the vulnerable targets they’re going after.”

She also described it as “a malignant growth out of their unwillingness to sympathize with the Orthodox Jewish community, which has always been relegated as the other, stereotyped as oppressors, and treated as unworthy of societal protection.”

