Israeli Actress Gal Gadot Named 1 of 5 Breakout Stars of Decade by Hollywood Reporter

December 31, 2019 4:54 pm
avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Israeli actress Gal Gadot receives the 2018 #See Her award for her performance in ‘Wonder Woman.’ Photo: Reuters / Mario Anzuoni.

The Hollywood Reporter named Gal Gadot one of its five breakout stars of the 2010s.

The Israeli actress and “Wonder Woman” star shared the news on Instagram on Monday, and said she learned about the recognition from fellow honoree and actress Elizabeth Moss, known for her roles in the television series’ “Mad Men” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Gadot wrote, “Wow! Thank you @hollywoodreporter for the honor of being named 1 of the 5 breakouts of 2010’s. And in such great company. Finding out about it on @elisabethmossofficial post was mind blowing Overwhelmed by all the support you’ve shown throughout the years…! To many more…. 555.”


The other breakout stars of the decade according to Hollywood Reporter included actor Timothée Chalamet, who plays Laurie in “Little Women” and is nominated for an Oscar for his role in “Call Me By Your Name”; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the star and creator of the Emmy-winning television series “Fleabag”; and Jordan Peele, director of “Get Out” and “Us.”

Gadot’s next film, “Wonder Woman 1984,” will be released in 2020 as a follow-up to her highly successful 2017 film about the Amazonian warrior.

Her other upcoming films include “Red Notice,” with Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson, and “Death on the Nile.”

This year she also founded a production company, called Pilot Wave Motion Pictures, with her husband, Yaron Varsano.

The company already has a number of films in the works, including one about the true story of Irene Sendler, a Polish nurse and social worker who helped care for and save 2,500 Jewish children in the Warsaw Ghetto. Gadot will play the lead character.

