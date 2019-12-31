Tuesday, December 31st | 3 Tevet 5780

Israeli-American Woman Jailed in Russia on Drug Charges Secretly Moved to New Prison, Without Warm Clothes

December 31, 2019 2:54 pm
avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Naama Issachar takes a selfie in Israel in this undated picture. Photo: Family photo / Handout via Reuters / File.

A young Israeli-American woman jailed in Russia has been secretly moved to a new prison, Israeli media outlets reported on Tuesday.

Naama Issachar, 26, was arrested at a Moscow airport in April after being found in possession of a small amount of cannabis during a stopover as she traveled home to Israel following a trip to India.

She was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison for drug smuggling, a charge she denies.

Earlier this month, a Moscow court rejected Issachar’s appeal.

It is widely believed that political motives lie behind the heavy sentence.

According to Israeli news site Mako, the Israeli consulate finally located Issachar on Monday after she was quietly moved from a Moscow jail to another prison far from the capital without her lawyers or family being informed.

The consulate reportedly went to considerable lengths to ascertain Issachar’s location. Her lawyer visited her at the new facility and discovered that Issachar was being held in sub-standard conditions with no warm clothes.

Books sent to Issachar by her family were also confiscated.

