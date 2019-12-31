Tuesday, December 31st | 3 Tevet 5780

December 31, 2019 10:14 am
Israeli Cabinet Approves NIS 200 Million to Develop Druze Community

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu meets with Druze and Circassian local council leaders on Dec. 26, 2019. Photo: Prime Minister’s Media Adviser.

JNS.org – Israel’s cabinet approved on Sunday a proposal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri to invest NIS 200 million to develop the Druze and Circassian communities of Israel in 2020.

At a meeting with the council heads of each community, Netanyahu announced the passing of the development plan, which represents a continuation of his five-year plan. The plan aimed to invest in and strengthen the Druze sector began in October 2016 and is worth approximately NIS 2.2 billion.

According to Prime Minister’s Office, the funds approved on Sunday will provide “an immediate response to the communities’ urgent needs, including … preventing the dismissal of workers, allocating resources and continuing to advance the development plans.”

“With this step,” he said, “we are continuing the development and strengthening plans that we have implemented in recent years in the Druze sector in education, employment, health, infrastructures and housing. Our goal is to continue reducing the gaps among our Druze and Circassian brothers, and promoting their full integration in the economy and society of Israel.”

The plan intends to advance the population, the press release continues, in “education, infrastructures, society, employment and recreation, and to improve both the oversight and control process vis-à-vis the various government ministries, as well as the degree of transparency regarding government action as per the decisions designated for dealing with these communities.”

