Israeli Cabinet Approves NIS 200 Million to Develop Druze Community

JNS.org – Israel’s cabinet approved on Sunday a proposal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri to invest NIS 200 million to develop the Druze and Circassian communities of Israel in 2020.

At a meeting with the council heads of each community, Netanyahu announced the passing of the development plan, which represents a continuation of his five-year plan. The plan aimed to invest in and strengthen the Druze sector began in October 2016 and is worth approximately NIS 2.2 billion.

According to Prime Minister’s Office, the funds approved on Sunday will provide “an immediate response to the communities’ urgent needs, including … preventing the dismissal of workers, allocating resources and continuing to advance the development plans.”

“With this step,” he said, “we are continuing the development and strengthening plans that we have implemented in recent years in the Druze sector in education, employment, health, infrastructures and housing. Our goal is to continue reducing the gaps among our Druze and Circassian brothers, and promoting their full integration in the economy and society of Israel.”