Tuesday, December 31st | 3 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli-American Woman Jailed in Russia on Drug Charges Secretly Moved to New Prison, Without Warm Clothes

Startup Employees Make Double the Average Israeli Wage, Report Says

Israel Economic Growth Slows to 3.3%, Weakest Since 2015

Israel Can Be a World Leader in Personalized Medicine, IIA Chief Says

Monsey Hanukkah Party Hero Recalls Face-to-Face Confrontation With Antisemitic Attacker

Premier Episode of Season 3 of Israeli Drama ‘Fauda’ Gets 1 Million Views in 48 hours

Palestinian NGOs Reject European Aid, Due to Refusal to Renounce Terror Ties

Israeli Terror Victims File Massive Lawsuit Against Arab Bank

Muslim Women Spread Christmas Cheer in Gaza

High Court Delays Decision on Netanyahu’s Legal Right to Form a New Government

December 31, 2019 9:24 am
0

Putin Thanks Trump for Tip Russia Says Foiled Attacks

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they meet in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Kevin Lamarque.

Russia said on Sunday it had thwarted terrorism attacks reportedly planned in St. Petersburg thanks to a tip from Washington, bringing personal thanks again from President Vladimir Putin to his US counterpart Donald Trump.

Russian news agencies cited the Federal Security Service (FSB) as saying that thanks to the information, two Russians were detained on Dec. 27 on suspicion of plotting attacks during New Year festivities in St. Petersburg.

The Kremlin said Putin passed on his gratitude to Trump during a phone call on Sunday for the tip from US special services. It gave no more details.

Diplomatic ties between Washington and Moscow are fraught over disagreements from Ukraine to Syria and allegations of Russian meddling in the US presidential election, but Trump and Putin have managed to keep personal lines open.

Related coverage

December 31, 2019 11:38 am
0

Monsey Hanukkah Party Hero Recalls Face-to-Face Confrontation With Antisemitic Attacker

A synagogue administrator who helped other guests get to safety before confronting the the machete-wielding assailant who stabbed five people...

Two years ago, the Russian leader also phoned Trump to thank him for a tip that Russia said helped prevent a bomb attack on a cathedral in St Petersburg. Russia has repeatedly been the target of attacks by militant groups including Islamic State.

Sunday’s Kremlin statement said Putin and Trump agreed to continue bilateral cooperation to tackle terrorism.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.